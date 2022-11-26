Argentina party in dressing room for an hour after World Cup win over Mexico

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina celebrated wildly for over an hour after the full-time whistle at the Lusail Stadium after their crucial 2-0 win over Mexico at the Qatar World Cup.

Goals by their captain Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez sealed the victory and their first points of the competition, having been stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in the shock of the tournament earlier this week.

Argentina may still need to beat Poland or at the very least draw in their final game of the group in order to progress to the knockout rounds, but that did not stop them from celebrating in their dressing room.

Video footage surfaced online showing the players chanting, banging the walls and dancing on tables as the revelled in the result. Messi was late to collect his man of the match award as well as his post-match media duties.

Afterwards Messi said Argentina had finally arrived at this 2022 World Cup.

“Today starts another World Cup for Argentina,” Messi said. “I tell people the same thing, that they continue to believe. Today we did what we had to do.

“We had no other choice. We had to win so that we depended only on ourselves.

“The first half we didn’t play as we should and in the second, when we calmed down, we started to play the ball better and until the goal we went back to being what we are,” he said.