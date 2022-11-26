Lionel Messi took centre stage as he dragged Argentina to their first points of the tournament with a crucial 2-0 win over Mexico on day seven at the Qatar World Cup.

Australia also managed a win, beating Tunisia 1-0 thanks to Mitchell Duke effort, while Kylian Mbappé scored twice to give reigning champions France a 2-1 victory against Denmark.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski scored his first-ever World Cup goal as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 at the Education City Stadium.

