Saturday’s transfer news: Juventus trio ‘reach out’ to Pogba, Fernandes deal set to collapse, Mourinho reignites Conte feud
The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all looking to strengthen as the second half of the season gets under way.
DONE DEAL!
Ashley Young last night completed his move from Manchester United to Inter Milan.
The England international, 34, has put pen to paper on a deal until the summer with the option of a further season with Inter after the clubs agreed a 1.5 million euros (£1.3m) fee.
"Ashley Young is officially an Inter player," Inter confirmed on their official website. "The 34-year-old English defender arrives from Manchester United and has signed a contract lasting until June 30 2020 with an option to extend for a further season."
Young becomes the third English player to join Inter following Gerry Hitchens, who moved to the Serie A giants from Aston Villa in 1961, and former United midfielder Paul Ince, who spent two seasons with the Nerazzurri after signing in 1995.
Inter signed Romelu Lukaku from United last summer, while former Old Trafford team-mate Alexis Sanchez is currently on loan there.
Stevenage-born Young, who has won 39 England caps, began his career at Watford and joined United from Aston Villa for £17million in June 2011.
Juve trio 'reach out' to Pogba
Paul Pogba has reportedly been contacted by his old Juventus teammates as they attempt to lure him back to Turin.
According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain have all reached out to the Frenchman and are desperate to see him return to Italy.
The trio are supposedly talking to Pogba via WhatsApp, with the midfielder's future at Manchester United still up in the air.
Mourinho reignites feud with Conte
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reminded Antonio Conte of his "responsibilities" as a manager after the Italian suggested he would like to sign Christian Eriksen.
Eriksen has been linked with a move away this month, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.
But after being asked about Conte’s conduct, Mourinho said: “I think we coaches should all behave in the same way in relation to transfers. I think we should always be closed, until something happens.
“I think we should always be protective. Nothing, nothing. When I see people with responsibilities, speaking about Eriksen...
“I think we shouldn’t speak about players from other clubs until they become our players.”
'Newcastle set to make offer for Bowen'
Newcastle are set to put in an offer for Hull City's Jarrod Bowen, according to The Telegraph.
Steve Bruce has been a fan of the 23-year-old since last summer, and is once again attempting to land the forward, who has scored 16 goals in 27 appearances in the Championship so far this season.
Hull are asking for more than £20m, so it remains unclear at this stage if the two clubs will be able to reach a deal for Bowen.
Inter close in on Moses
Inter are close to signing Victor Moses with the Chelsea winger set to link up with Antonio Conte once more.
Sky Sport Italia report Inter will cut short his current loan at Fenerbahce to bring him to the San Siro.
The Turkish side will not stand in Moses' way, having only used the 29-year-old six times this season.
An initial loan deal, it will have an option to buy at around £8.5m for the Nigeria international.
Zidane ready to wield the axe at Madrid
Zinedine Zidane is set to wield the axe at Real Madrid by offloading either Mariano Diaz or Brahim Diaz in the January transfer window, according to Diario AS.
Both players have struggled for game time at Madrid this season, with their chances of returning to the first team looking unlikely.
Espanyol and Benfica are interested in Mariano, and are set to submit offers, though it's been reported that the two players are keen to stay and fight for their places at the Bernabeu.
'United target Birmingham youngster Bellingham'
Manchester United have made a £25m offer for Birmingham youngster Jude Bellingham.
The Daily Record claim United have stepped up their efforts to sign the 16-year-old.
The England Under-17 international has impressed this season and is the Blues' youngest ever player, with 24 appearances already this term, contributing three goals.
Arteta full of praise for Nelson
Mikel Arteta has told Reiss Nelson he can be as good as he wants – as long as he continues to impress the Arsenal head coach with his new attitude and approach.
Plenty has been expected of the 20-year-old for some time, but the winger has only just started enjoying a run in the Gunners’ first team. His introduction back into the side came after Arteta’s appointment last month, with the Spaniard claiming everything came “too easy” to Nelson during his formative years at the club.
Having been loaned out to Hoffenheim last season and starting just five games this year before Arteta replaced Unai Emery in December, Nelson has since started three of the last five matches.
Former Manchester City assistant Arteta was praised for his one-on-one coaching work with wingers Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane at the Etihad Stadium and, while he refused to draw comparisons between the pair and Nelson, he admits he has been pleasantly surprised by the England Under-21 international.
Guardiola says he is '100% staying' as Man City manager next season
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will definitely be in charge at the Etihad Stadium next season, despite his club failing to keep up with runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool this term.
After winning back-to-back Premier League titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Guardiola's City find themselves far behind Liverpool this season. They head into Saturday's match against Crystal Palace 14 points off the top spot.
This has led to speculation that Guardiola could move on after a successful spell in the English game. But the Spaniard said he has no plans to quit before the end of his contract in 2021.
"Unless they sack me, I am staying, 100%," Guardiola told reporters.
"I enjoy working with them and I like it, but even if it's going bad and we are not in the Champions League, I will not leave.
"As a manager, there are good and bad moments, you don't win all the time. But it's all about what we can do next and how we can improve."
