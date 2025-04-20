‘Moment will live with me forever’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold puts Reds on brink of title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold says his late winner at Leicester, which put his side on the brink of the Premier League title, will live with him forever.

Alexander-Arnold made a stunning return from injury as he climbed off the bench to score the decisive 76th-minute goal in the visitors’ 1-0 triumph at the King Power Stadium.

It relegated Leicester and left the Reds needing just three more points to get their hands on a 20th top-flight title and a second in the Premier League era.

It remains to be seen whether the right-back, who is out of contract in the summer, will follow Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in signing a new deal amid strong links to Real Madrid, but if he does leave he ensured his legacy by scoring such an important goal.

Asked about his future, he said on Sky Sports: “I’ve said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation. I’m not going to go into details.

“But days like these are always special. Scoring goals, winning games and being close to winning titles are special moments that will live with me forever. I’m glad to be part of it.

“I’m eager to play and I was happy to contribute with the goal – it was a big one. I think we’re one win away now, very close.”

Alexander-Arnold faced strong criticism when reports suggested he had settled on a move to the Spanish capital, with pundit and former Reds defender Jamie Carragher one of the strongest voices.

But boss Arne Slot, who is on the verge of delivering title success in his first season in charge at Anfield, said his player’s commitment to the club cannot be questioned.

He said: “The headline should be today the goal he scored and not about his contract.

“But what I can say is it would be ridiculous if someone argues his commitment for this club because the work-rate he has put in today to be back and score such an important goal, and all the work he has done for this club in all the years that he is here, no-one should, in my opinion, argue with his commitment for this club.

“Let the headlines be his great goal and not his contract situation.”

The goal means the Reds could be crowned champions if Arsenal fail to beat Crystal Palace in midweek.

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping the Gunners do not slip up as it would mean they get the chance to see their side win the title at Anfield against Tottenham next Sunday – something they were robbed of in 2019-20 as their success under Jurgen Klopp was secured behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The only thing the fans want is us winning the game,” Slot added. “After one league title in 35 years with them not being involved because of Covid, every moment that it happens it would be special for them.

“We’re definitely looking forward to next week because I assume Arsenal will win in the week. We probably have to do it ourselves.”

Leicester’s 23rd defeat of the season condemns them to a second relegation in three years as they head back to the Championship.

Boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has lost 16 of his 20 Premier League games in charge, has been non-committal about his future and says he needs to sit down with the hierarchy.

Asked when that will take place, he said: “I hope soon. It is important, I can only wait.

“I am focused on and taking my responsibility to do the best things for this football club, taking it into the future, next season.

“We have to take responsibility for the next five weeks then after that we have to see.

“I will keep doing that for the remainder of the season. In a situation like this we have to sit with the club and discuss matters.”