Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Reds look to seal Premier League title against struggling Foxes
Arne Slot’s Reds could secure the Premier League title with victory today if other results go their way
The battle for the Premier League title has looked like a procession rather than a race for some time now, but Liverpool have the chance to make it a mathematical certainty today if they win over strugglers Leicester and second-placed Arsenal slip up against Ipswich.
Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium after the Gunners visit Ipswich in today’s early kick-off, with all the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side - but there’s still time for Leicester to spring a surprise.
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men are above only rock-bottom Southampton in the top flight and relegation surely looms, having earned just eight points from 19 matches under the Dutchman. But a win over the Reds - who have shown signs of fragility in recent weeks - would stave off the drop for at least another game.
If not, the Foxes will be heading straight back down to the Championship, so it’s all to play for.
How it stands
With Ipswich vs Arsenal at just over the hour mark, the Gunners are 2-0 up and cruising against the 10-man Tractor Boys.
Barring a total collapse, Arsenal will prevent Liverpool from officially claiming the title today as they’ll move up to ten points behind the Reds.
Team news - Liverpool
The big news for Liverpool is that Trent Alexander-Arnold, absent since 11 March with an ankle injury, is back on the bench.
Darwin Nunez is also on the bench after illness, while Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai swap into the starting XI, replacing Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota following their win over West Ham.
Team news - Leicester
Wout Faes returns from injury as expected to start in defence, while 15-year-old midfielder Jeremy Monga also returns after injury.
Victor Kristiansen and Facundo Buonanotte, the latter unavailable to face parent club Brighton last weekend, are also both back on the bench.
Team news - Liverpool
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bradley
Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah
Team news - Leicester
Leicester XI: Hermansen, Ricardo, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Vardy
Substitutes: Stolarczyk, Justin, Kristiansen, Okoli, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Ayew, Daka
