Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his return for Liverpool ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

The battle for the Premier League title has looked like a procession rather than a race for some time now, but Liverpool have the chance to make it a mathematical certainty today if they win over strugglers Leicester and second-placed Arsenal slip up against Ipswich.

Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium after the Gunners visit Ipswich in today’s early kick-off, with all the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side - but there’s still time for Leicester to spring a surprise.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men are above only rock-bottom Southampton in the top flight and relegation surely looms, having earned just eight points from 19 matches under the Dutchman. But a win over the Reds - who have shown signs of fragility in recent weeks - would stave off the drop for at least another game.

If not, the Foxes will be heading straight back down to the Championship, so it’s all to play for.

