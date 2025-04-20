Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Reds look to seal Premier League title against struggling Foxes

Arne Slot’s Reds could secure the Premier League title with victory today if other results go their way

Flo Clifford
Sunday 20 April 2025 15:34 BST
Comments
Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his return for Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his return for Liverpool (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The battle for the Premier League title has looked like a procession rather than a race for some time now, but Liverpool have the chance to make it a mathematical certainty today if they win over strugglers Leicester and second-placed Arsenal slip up against Ipswich.

Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium after the Gunners visit Ipswich in today’s early kick-off, with all the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side - but there’s still time for Leicester to spring a surprise.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men are above only rock-bottom Southampton in the top flight and relegation surely looms, having earned just eight points from 19 matches under the Dutchman. But a win over the Reds - who have shown signs of fragility in recent weeks - would stave off the drop for at least another game.

If not, the Foxes will be heading straight back down to the Championship, so it’s all to play for.

Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash in our live blog below:

Recommended

Blue skies at the King Power

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Flo Clifford20 April 2025 15:45

How it stands

With Ipswich vs Arsenal at just over the hour mark, the Gunners are 2-0 up and cruising against the 10-man Tractor Boys.

Barring a total collapse, Arsenal will prevent Liverpool from officially claiming the title today as they’ll move up to ten points behind the Reds.

Ipswich v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League score and updates

Mikel Arteta’s men can keep their faint title hopes alive with a win at Portman Road
Flo Clifford20 April 2025 15:35

Team news - Liverpool

The big news for Liverpool is that Trent Alexander-Arnold, absent since 11 March with an ankle injury, is back on the bench.

Darwin Nunez is also on the bench after illness, while Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai swap into the starting XI, replacing Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota following their win over West Ham.

Flo Clifford20 April 2025 15:30

Team news - Leicester

Wout Faes returns from injury as expected to start in defence, while 15-year-old midfielder Jeremy Monga also returns after injury.

Victor Kristiansen and Facundo Buonanotte, the latter unavailable to face parent club Brighton last weekend, are also both back on the bench.

Flo Clifford20 April 2025 15:27

Team news - Liverpool

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bradley

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

Flo Clifford20 April 2025 15:22

Team news - Leicester

Leicester XI: Hermansen, Ricardo, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Vardy

Substitutes: Stolarczyk, Justin, Kristiansen, Okoli, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Ayew, Daka

Flo Clifford20 April 2025 15:22

Team news incoming

We’re expecting team news in the next few minutes...

Flo Clifford20 April 2025 15:18

Why it was ‘always Liverpool’ for Virgil van Dijk – and a no-brainer to keep him

The way Virgil van Dijk put it on Sunday, a saga had the feel of a formality. “Everything that embodies Liverpool that is just part of me,” he said. A man with a claim to be Liverpool’s finest ever centre-back, who is set to join their band of title-winning captains has become part of the fabric of the club to the extent that it has seemed surreal that, until a new contract was belatedly signed, they risked losing a £75m signing on a free transfer.

In theory, Van Dijk’s last act at Anfield could have been to lift the Premier League trophy before exiting, seemingly unwanted. In practice, it wasn’t going to happen. Only those with little understanding of the situation thought the defender would leave. Van Dijk didn’t. As he put it, it was “always Liverpool, it was always in my head, it was always the plan”.

Why it was ‘always Liverpool’ for Virgil van Dijk – and a no-brainer to keep him

The captain has signed a new two-year deal and has given himself the chance to add to his Liverpool legend
Flo Clifford20 April 2025 15:15

Virgil van Dijk explains decision to stay with Liverpool: ‘It was always the plan’

Captain Virgil van Dijk was swift to follow...

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool for a then-world record fee for a defender in 2018, had been in negotiations over a renewal, and has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract.

Virgil van Dijk explains decision to stay with Liverpool: ‘It was always the plan’

The Dutchman has followed Mohamed Salah in agreeing a new deal at Anfield
Flo Clifford20 April 2025 15:00

Mohamed Salah was expensive to keep but Liverpool couldn’t afford to lose him

Liverpool have been buoyed by two of their star players re-signing with the club, with both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk extending their stays on Merseyside for another two years.

The Independent’s Senior Football Correspondent Richard Jolly had this to say on Salah’s contract extension:

Mohamed Salah was expensive to keep but Liverpool couldn’t afford to lose him

After a protracted saga, Salah signed a new deal at Anfield as vindication for Liverpool’s quiet approach
Flo Clifford20 April 2025 14:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in