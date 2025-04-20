Arsenal's focus is back on the Premier League - Arteta

Fresh from another famous European night, Arsenal bounce back into Premier League action as they take on Ipswich Town in a fixture that could have ramifications at the top of the table.

Barring something extraordinary, it is only the exact timing of the title and relegation about which there is any drama. West Ham’s draw against Southampton yesterday leaves Ipswich still mathematically in possession of their top-flight status, even if the drop clearly looms, while Liverpool may be crowned champions later if Mikel Arteta’s side slip up here.

The hosts may be hoping that they can catch Arsenal napping after an emotionally and physically draining Champions League quarter-final win over Real Madrid on Wednesday. An immediate return to the second tier seems certain for Kieran McKenna’s men but a win here would be another moment of real optimism in a difficult campaign.

Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash in our live blog below: