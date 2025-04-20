Ipswich v Arsenal LIVE: Gunners try to keep title hopes alive in crunch Premier League clash
Mikel Arteta’s men can keep their faint title hopes alive with a win at Portman Road
Fresh from another famous European night, Arsenal bounce back into Premier League action as they take on Ipswich Town in a fixture that could have ramifications at the top of the table.
Barring something extraordinary, it is only the exact timing of the title and relegation about which there is any drama. West Ham’s draw against Southampton yesterday leaves Ipswich still mathematically in possession of their top-flight status, even if the drop clearly looms, while Liverpool may be crowned champions later if Mikel Arteta’s side slip up here.
The hosts may be hoping that they can catch Arsenal napping after an emotionally and physically draining Champions League quarter-final win over Real Madrid on Wednesday. An immediate return to the second tier seems certain for Kieran McKenna’s men but a win here would be another moment of real optimism in a difficult campaign.
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash in our live blog below:
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vows to keep Liverpool waiting for title
Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal will not allow Liverpool the opportunity to be crowned Premier League champions on Easter Sunday.
Liverpool will claim the title with five matches remaining if Arsenal lose against Ipswich at Portman Road and they see off Leicester at the King Power Stadium.
But Arteta, who this week oversaw his side’s progression to the Champions League semi-finals with a stunning 2-1 victory at Real Madrid to complete a 5-1 aggregate triumph, said: “We will make sure that we win the game against Ipswich, and that (Liverpool winning the league) doesn’t happen.”
WATCH: Arteta confirms Arsenal injury boost ahead
Some good injury news for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta confirms Kai Havertz is close to a return. Here’s what the Gunners boss had to say
How Liverpool could win the Premier League today
Liverpool are within touching distance of securing the Premier League title after Virgil van Dijk’s late header earned the Reds a 2-1 win over West Ham at Anfield last weekend while Arsenal dropped more points.
The Reds are now 13 points clear at the top and they now need just six more to make mathematically certain of the title.
But it could be all over this Easter weekend... Here’s how:
Early Arsenal team news
Mikel Arteta may well rotate his Arsenal side as the Champions League remains the priority, though he has hinted that the Premier League will need to be a renewed focus given the form of teams below them.
Either way, Jorginho remains absent and while Riccardo Calafiori is moving closer to a return, he will not be fit to feature here.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Sterling.
Early Ipswich team news
Jaden Philogene appears likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury against Chelsea last weekend.
Kalvin Phillips and Omari Hutchinson remain out, while Liam Delap will be assessed as he continues to recover from a rib injury.
Predicted Ipswich XI: Palmer; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Johnson, Enciso, Clarke; Delap.
How to watch Ipswich v Arsenal
Ipswich vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 20 April at Portman Road.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 1pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Everything you need to know about Ipswich v Arsenal
Ipswich’s Premier League status is safe for another week though relegation looms as they welcome Arsenal to Portman Road.
West Ham’s draw against Southampton on Saturday leaves them 15 points ahead of Kieran McKenna’s side with five games to come after this clash, just about keeping Ipswich alive.
It could be a decisive weekend at the top of the table, though - if Arsenal are shocked here, Liverpool would secure the title if they beat Leicester later.
After the emotional high of Champions League success over Real Madrid in midweek, Mikel Arteta’s side could yet be caught off-guard.
Here's everything you need to know:
