Arne Slot confirms Conor Bradley will start ahead of departing Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold has confirmed his decision to leave the club at the end of the season
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Conor Bradley will start against Arsenal on Sunday, potentially leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench after the right back confirmed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.
Slot explained that Bradley would have started in Sunday’s defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge if he had been fit, and said the Northern Ireland international needs playing time ahead of taking the starting role from the departing Alexander-Arnold next season.
Slot reacted to Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave his boyhood club at a press conference on Friday.
“Like everybody who likes Liverpool, we're disappointed about him leaving,” Slot said. “But I also worked at clubs where multiple good players left so I'm more used to it. When good players leave, good players step up.
“Conor Bradley is going to start [ against Arsenal]. He needs playing time to be better prepared for next season."
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments