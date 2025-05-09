Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Arne Slot confirms Conor Bradley will start ahead of departing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has confirmed his decision to leave the club at the end of the season

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Friday 09 May 2025 09:31 BST
Comments
Alexander-Arnold's farewell message to the Liverpool fans

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Conor Bradley will start against Arsenal on Sunday, potentially leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench after the right back confirmed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Slot explained that Bradley would have started in Sunday’s defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge if he had been fit, and said the Northern Ireland international needs playing time ahead of taking the starting role from the departing Alexander-Arnold next season.

Slot reacted to Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave his boyhood club at a press conference on Friday.

“Like everybody who likes Liverpool, we're disappointed about him leaving,” Slot said. “But I also worked at clubs where multiple good players left so I'm more used to it. When good players leave, good players step up.

“Conor Bradley is going to start [ against Arsenal]. He needs playing time to be better prepared for next season."

Recommended

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in