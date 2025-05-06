Real Madrid approach Liverpool to fast-track Trent Alexander-Arnold move
Liverpool would need to agree to release Alexander-Arnold early for the right-back to become available for the start of the Club World Cup this summer
Real Madrid have made an initial approach to Liverpool to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup.
Alexander-Arnold announced on Monday that he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer as he looks for a new challenge.
The 26-year-old is expected to sign for Real Madrid, though he has not yet put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement.
But while Real could sign him on a free transfer, if he were to be eligible for the start of the Club World Cup, which begins before his deal at Anfield ends on June 30, they would need to come to an agreement with Liverpool.
The Merseyside club rejected a December offer from Real to buy Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window, as they preferred to concentrate on winning the Premier League rather than cash in.
But Alexander-Arnold informed manager Arne Slot in March that he had decided not to extend his deal at Anfield, despite Liverpool’s willingness to make him one of the best-paid full-backs in the world game.
Real’s eagerness to sign the England international as soon as possible is exacerbated by their lack of a specialist right-back, with Dani Carvajal out for the campaign with a cruciate ligament injury and midfielders Fede Valverde and Lucas Vazquez both taking turns filling in.
They also have other defensive injuries, with both Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger sidelined at the moment.
Real begin their Club World Cup campaign against Al Hilal on 18 June before facing Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg. If they win Group H, their last-16 game would come in July but if they are runners-up, they would play on 30 June.
