Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury days before Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final
Alexander-Arnold was forced off against PSG, with Liverpool facing Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday
Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off during Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain after suffering a suspected ankle injury - making him a major doubt for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.
The right back slid in for a challenge on PSG’s Vitinha on the touchline, but his right foot got stuck under his body and it appeared to twist on the turf.
Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Jarell Quansah - with deputy right back Conor Bradley currently injured - in the 74th minute and with Liverpool’s tense clash with PSG heading towards extra time.
Whether Liverpool have further matches in the Champions League remain to be seen, another concern for Alexander-Arnold is Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
Alexander-Arnold would have expected to start against Newcastle as Arne Slot’s side look to win their first piece of silverware this season. The Reds also have a 15-point lead in the Premier League.
Alexander-Arnold was unable to play in last season’s Carabao Cup triumph, against Chelsea, due to injury.
