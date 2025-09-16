Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers injury heartache in Champions League debut for Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold was withdrawn after just five minutes against Marseille

Will Castle
Tuesday 16 September 2025 21:18 BST
Comments
Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an early injury in Real Madrid’s Champions League opener
Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an early injury in Real Madrid’s Champions League opener (Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold saw his Champions League debut for Real Madrid end prematurely as he was forced off within only five minutes due to injury.

The English defender picked up an apparent hamstring injury in the club’s league phase opener against Marseille, going down after just three minutes as it became apparent he wouldn’t be able to continue.

He was replaced by veteran defender Dani Carvajal, who he managed to get the nod over on the night but has previously struggled to start ahead of in LaLiga this term.

It acts as further disappointment for the 26-year-old, who has endured a patchy start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since his arrival from boyhood club Liverpool in the summer and was most recently left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for England’s World Cup qualifiers in September.

Alexander-Arnold left the Reds on frosty terms, departing towards the end of his contract after 20 years at the club he grew up supporting.

While his parting memory was lifting the Premier League title, he was notably booed by Liverpool fans in the game that followed the announcement of his departure, a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in May.

He may have been bracing himself for a hostile reception upon his return to Anfield in the Champions League after Liverpool and Real Madrid were drawn to face each other on Tuesday 4 November.

However, he could now face a race against time make fitness for that clash, depending on the severity of the injury.

