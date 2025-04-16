Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to training in bid to be fit for Liverpool’s crowning moment
Alexander-Arnold has been out of action with an ankle injury for over a month
Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to Liverpool training as he steps up injury recovery ahead of this weekend’s potentially title-winning trip to Leicester City.
The 26-year-old has been absent since suffering an ankle injury in Liverpool’s gut-wrenching Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last month.
There were initially fears that the problem could rule him out for the remainder of the campaign - and with his future up in the air, there was the possibility that Alexander-Arnold would never feature for Liverpool again.
However, Arne Slot quelled initial worries by confirming that he expected Alexander-Arnold back before the end of the season, with a return now seeming on the near horizon.
Alexander-Arnold appears to be in a race against time to get back to full fitness before the Premier League champions-elect are officially crowned, and the Reds could seal the title at the King Power Stadium if they win and Arsenal lose at Ipswich.
Liverpool are currently 13 point clear of second-placed Arsenal with six games of the season to go, only requiring a maximum of two wins to confirm their record-equalling 20th title.
Alexander-Arnold’s injury has coincided with the growing likelihood that he will be leaving boyhood club Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract, now on the verge of moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer.
The defender therefore may struggle to work his way back into the starting XI, especially if his return comes after Liverpool seal top spot, as Arne Slot may prefer to bed potential right-back successor Conor Bradley into the team.
