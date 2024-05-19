Trent Alexander-Arnold sheds tears as Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Trent Alexander-Arnold was reduced to tears as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bid an emotional farewell to Anfield after their final game of the season.

Klopp brought the curtain down on his nine-year spell at the club with a 2-0 win at home against Wolves courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah.

And Alexander-Arnold, who progressed through the academy to become one of the club’s key players under Klopp, cut an emotional figure as the German addressed the home fans after the game.

Trent Alexander Arnold has turned from a boy to a man under Jurgen Klopp.



Trent Alexander Arnold has turned from a boy to a man under Jurgen Klopp.

Vice Captain of his boyhood club.

Speaking at a presentation on the pitch, made by owners John W Henry and Tom Werner, chief executive Billy Hogan and Sir Kenny Dalglish after the 2-0 victory over Wolves, the 56-year-old offered a positive outlook on the future.

“I’m surprised. I thought I’d already be in pieces but I’m not. I’m so happy about you all, the atmosphere, the game, being a part of this family and about us, how we celebrate this day. Thank you so much,” he said.

“It doesn’t feel like an end. It just feels like a start. Today I saw a football team play full of talent, youth, creativity, desire, greed. That’s one part of development, that’s what you need obviously.

“In these few weeks where I have had too much attention, I realised a lot of things. People say I turned them from doubters into believers. That’s not true. You did it. Nobody tells you to stop believing. This club is in a better moment than a long time.

“We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don’t trust. Today I am one of you and I keep believing. I stay believing 100%. Obviously, I saw a lot of people crying and I will tonight too because I will miss people but change is good. Everything will be fine because the basics are 100% there.

“You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all in from the first day. You keep believing. You push th team. I’m one of you now. I love you to bits. Thank you. You are the best team in the world. Thank you!”

Klopp is set to be replaced by current Feyernood manager Arne Slot.