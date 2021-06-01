Gareth Southgate names Trent Alexander-Arnold in European Championship squad

Jesse Lingard James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins were among the six names cut from Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad as Trent Alexander-Arnold got the nod.

The Three Lions boss last week made the decision to name a provisional 33-man squad rather than his final 26-strong selection due to players’ injury concerns and continental cup final commitments.

Southgate has now finalised his Euro 2020 selection, trimming six players after Mason Greenwood withdrew through injury on the morning of the announcement.

Lingard, Ward-Prowse and Watkins missed out along with the uncapped trio of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey and Ben White.