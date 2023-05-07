Jump to content

Liveupdated1683488163

Troyes vs PSG LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade de l'Aube

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 18:45
Comments
A general view of the Stade de l’Aube
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Troyes take on PSG in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683488109

Troyes vs PSG

7 May 2023 20:35
1683487942

Troyes vs PSG

First Half ends, Troyes 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

7 May 2023 20:32
1683487896

Troyes vs PSG

Mama Baldé (Troyes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

7 May 2023 20:31
1683487887

Troyes vs PSG

Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 20:31
1683487871

Troyes vs PSG

Foul by Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain).

7 May 2023 20:31
1683487802

Troyes vs PSG

Attempt blocked. Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

7 May 2023 20:30
1683487750

Troyes vs PSG

Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

7 May 2023 20:29
1683487749

Troyes vs PSG

Attempt saved. Mama Baldé (Troyes) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Xavier Chavalerin with a cross.

7 May 2023 20:29
1683487713

Troyes vs PSG

Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Warren Zaïre-Emery.

7 May 2023 20:28
1683487643

Troyes vs PSG

Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

7 May 2023 20:27

