Troyes vs PSG LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade de l'Aube
Follow live coverage as Troyes take on PSG in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Troyes vs PSG
Troyes vs PSG
First Half ends, Troyes 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Troyes vs PSG
Attempt blocked. Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Troyes vs PSG
Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Troyes vs PSG
Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Troyes vs PSG
Attempt blocked. Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Troyes vs PSG
Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Troyes vs PSG
Attempt saved. Mama Baldé (Troyes) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Xavier Chavalerin with a cross.
Troyes vs PSG
Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Troyes vs PSG
Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
