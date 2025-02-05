Why does Trump have the World Cup trophy in the Oval Office - and is it real?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As President Donald Trump continues to work inside the Oval Office, viewers have spotted the men’s Fifa World Cup trophy on his desk as his speeches are televised.

The trophy represents the USA’s role as co-hosts of the 2026 tournament, alongside Canada and Mexico.

Trump himself will present the tournament’s winner with the trophy after the final at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey on 19 July.

The trophy inside the Oval Office is only a replica though, despite Trump seen as a close friend of Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

Infantino took to social media to publicly congratulate Trump, who he claims to have a “great friendship” with, for winning the US Presidential Election and subsequently attended his inauguration.

A Fifa spokesperson confirmed Trump does not have possession of the real World Cup trophy.

Trump and Infantino have enjoyed a cosy relationship ahead of next year’s tournament, with the Swiss stating on Instagram that he was “honoured” to meet him at Mar-a-Lago in Florida recently.

The Fifa World Cup trophy can be seen on Trump’s desk ( AP )

Following the inauguration, Infantino was invited by Trump to the U.S. Capitol.

“So I am going to be your President for the Olympics and for the (Fifa) World Cup,” Trump said recently. “So Gianni, thank you for the (2026 FIFA) World Cup, and everybody, thank you for the (2028) Olympics, we are going to have a great time.”

A replica trophy was also seen inside the Oval Office in 2018, though this current version appears to be different.

The trophy does provide a reminder that the United States is poised to host the biggest sporting event in the world, with 11 of the 16 host cities in the USA.

The replica trophy can be seen as trade discussions continue between the co-hosts of the World Cup.

Trump directed 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, while a further 10 percent tariff was placed on Canadian oil, natural, gas and electricity.