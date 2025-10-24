Barry Bannan calls on Sheff Wed fans to help club come back from ‘rock bottom’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Captain Barry Bannan believes Sheffield Wednesday’s fans will help the club come back from “rock bottom” after they entered administration on Friday.

An uphill battle to stay in the Championship has got even tougher after the appointment of administrators triggered a 12-point penalty, leaving the Owls 15 adrift of safety at the bottom of the second tier.

However, optimism already appears to be outweighing any anxiety fans might be feeling. Supporters were quick to answer a plea from joint administrator Kris Wingfield – himself a Wednesday season ticket holder since 1984 – to back the club with their cash.

News of Chansiri’s exit sparked queues at the Hillsborough ticket office and the club shop as fans immediately ended the boycott aimed at forcing the Thai owner out. Seats spelling out Chansiri’s name in the North Stand at Hillsborough were ripped out, as the focus turns to securing new ownership.

Under Chansiri, Wednesday had been placed under various embargoes amid tax debts and after failing to pay players and staff on time on five separate occasions this year, including in September.

One of those players, Bannan, said on Friday that he and his team-mates “totally got” why fans had stayed away. He said he was “gutted” to learn on Friday that the club had entered administration but said: “Sometimes you have to reach rock bottom to come back again. And if there was ever a club that could do it, it’s this club, because the fan base we’ve got is amazing.”

Manager Henrik Pedersen said the prospect of Hillsborough being full for the Oxford game on Saturday was “amazing” after so many weeks of low crowds.

“I’m 100 per cent convinced Sheffield Wednesday will have a bright future,” Pedersen said.

“To have a full Hillsborough – wow, it would be amazing. We can all be together again, and support each other. We can make a fantastic experience together again.”

Lifelong Wednesdayite Wigfield, an administrator from the insolvency firm Begbies Traynor, said: “Now, more than ever, we need fans back in the ground – buying tickets, merchandise, pies and pints.

“Every penny spent will go directly to supporting the day-to-day running of this club, not to the former owner or professional costs. This will help stabilise the club and support the loyal players and staff while we secure a suitable buyer.”

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust described entering administration as “one of the most bittersweet days in our club’s proud 158-year history”. The Trust said it expected “strong interest” from buyers but pledged that even if that did not materialise, there was no threat of liquidation because it had developed a “credible, fan-led takeover proposal”.

“Sheffield Wednesday is in a difficult position, but no challenge is beyond us,” a Trust statement read.

“Now is the time to fill the stands, wear the colours, and spend with purpose. Now is the time to rebuild. Now is the time to be Wednesday.”

The EFL said it would now work with the administrators to “end the ongoing uncertainty faced by Sheffield Wednesday staff, management, players, supporters and all those associated with the club and their local community”.