Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Turkish football league has suspended all matches after a club president punched a referee in the face after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser.

Chaos erupted at the Turkish Super Lig game on Monday night at Eryaman Stadium between Caykur Rizespor and MKE Ankaragucu.

Officials from both sides entered the pitch after full time and moments after Caykur Rizespor scored an equalising goal in the 97th minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Videos of the incident show Ankaragucu’s president, Faruk Koca, running up to referee Halil Umut Meler and punching him hard in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Meler received several blows from others as he lay on the ground with his hands over his face before players from both teams intervened to shield the referee.

"The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely," Turkish FA [TFF] chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said at a news conference.

"This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football," he added.

The incident was also condemned by Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who said he hoped for a speedy recovery for the referee.

“I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu-Caykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery,” said Mr Erdoğan.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports."

Both Meler and Koca were subsequently taken to hospital after the incident.

Meler suffered injuries on his face, including a minor fracture, and Koca also required unspecified treatment.

"There is no life threat for the moment. He only has bleeding around his left eye and a small fracture,” said Dr Mehmet Yorubulut, chief physician at the hospital where Meler is being treated.

"We will [monitor] our referee until the morning due to head trauma. We will discharge him from hospital after the necessary examinations in the morning."

Turkey’s minister of internal affairs, Ali Yerlikaya, "strongly condemned" the attack and said Koca is in hospital. Asked about what action would be taken by police, he said "detention procedures will be carried out after the treatment" and others have been arrested for their part in the assault.

Referee Halil Umut Meler lies on the ground at the end the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor (REUTERS)

Meler, 37, holds a position on Uefa’s elite list of referees and has officiated in prestigious competitions inclduing the Champions League. He took charge of West Ham’s Conference League semi-final first leg against AZ Alkmaar last season.

The incident sent shockwaves across Turkey’s football community, with both teams denouncing the assault on the referee.

Home club MKE Ankaragucu apologised for its president’s behaviour. "We apologise to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Caykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium,” it said.

Caykur Rizespor expressed support for Meler and said they condemned the assault.

“We strongly condemn the undesirable events that occurred after the Ankaragucu match we played today.

“We wish for the referee of the match, Halil Umut Meler, to get well soon.”

TFF said Ankaragucu and its managers “will be punished most severely”.

"Football matches are not a war, there is no death at the end. Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this. We invite everyone to take responsibility,” TFF chair Buyukeksi said.

He added that any penalties would be deliberated upon in the pertinent decision-making committees, starting from Tuesday.

The Association of Active Football Referees and Observers of Turkey called for protests by all referees, urging them to not take to the field.

"The violent attack on Meler was not only against our referee Halil Umut Meler but also against the entire referee community,” it said.