Turkey vs Wales: BBC forced to apologise for TV coverage of Euro 2020 game
The game in Baku was hit with technical difficulties
The BBC’s coverage of Turkey vs Wales from Euro 2020 was hit with technical difficulties on Wednesday evening.
The two sides met in Baku in Azerbaijan in their second games of Group A at the tournament.
However there was bad news for viewers watching on television and online with the coverage interrupted with faults with both the pictures and sound from the Baku Stadium.
Commentator Steve Wilson was forced to apologise to viewers in the first-half with the coverage reduced to one camera at one stage before presenter Gabby Logan did the same at half-time.
The feed, taken from Uefa, appeared to return shortly before the break.
And fortunately for Welsh fans it was in time for Aaron Ramsey’s opening goal which put them ahead.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies