The BBC’s coverage of Turkey vs Wales from Euro 2020 was hit with technical difficulties on Wednesday evening.

The two sides met in Baku in Azerbaijan in their second games of Group A at the tournament.

However there was bad news for viewers watching on television and online with the coverage interrupted with faults with both the pictures and sound from the Baku Stadium.

Commentator Steve Wilson was forced to apologise to viewers in the first-half with the coverage reduced to one camera at one stage before presenter Gabby Logan did the same at half-time.

The feed, taken from Uefa, appeared to return shortly before the break.

And fortunately for Welsh fans it was in time for Aaron Ramsey’s opening goal which put them ahead.