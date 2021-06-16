Turkey vs Wales LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, lineups and latest build-up today
Follow the action live as Wales bid for their first win of the tournament in Baku
Follow live coverage as Turkey take on Wales in Euro 2020 Group A in Baku today.
Turkey stumbled out of the blocks in the tournament opener against Italy on Friday night with the Azzurri dominating proceedings and eventually easing away to a comfortable win. Much-fancied as a dark horse to do some damage in the competition, Turkey know they will have to be much better this afternoon if they are to deliver on their promise.
Wales also failed to win their first game but Kieffer Moore’s late header salvaged a point against Switzerland after a game where they rarely looked like getting one. Their hopes will again be led by captain Gareth Bale who look to make his mark on the tournament after a quiet start with midfielder Aaron Ramsey also sure to be key.
Follow live coverage of Turkey vs Wales from Euro 2020:
Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia
87 mins: A dinked cross towards the backpost finds Sobolov, who tees up Zobnin but the midfielder blazes over.
Can Finland nick a late equaliser?
Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia
85 mins: Dzyuba clatters into Joona Toivio as they go for the ball.
Looked painful but Toivio is OK and the game goes on.
Aleksandr Sobolov is on for the Russia captain while Maksim Mukhin replaces the goalscorer Miranchuk.
Euro 2020: Turkey vs Wales
Turkey team to play Wales: Cakir, Celik, Ayhan, Soyuncu, Meras, Yokuslu, Tufan, Under, Karaman, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz.
Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia
81 mins: Russia really lack quality going forwards, as Kuzyayev makes an impressive interception but his pass is overhit.
They burst forward again moments later, and Zhemaletdinov runs into a Finland defender.
That name is a mouthful and a half!
Euro 2020: Turkey vs Wales
Wales team to play Turkey: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Allen, Morrell, Ramsey, James, Moore.
No changes from the side who drew with Switzerland.
Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia
76 mins: Finland decide to withdraw Raitala in favour of Pyry Soiri while Pukki is off for Lassi Lappalainen.
The Norwich striker did a lot of running but he lacked end product today.
Euro 2020: Turkey vs Wales
The last time these two sides met was 24 years ago back in August 1997 in a World Cup qualifier.
In a quite remarkable game, Turkey came out 6-4 victors thanks to four goals from Hakan Sukur. Robbie Savage and Dean Saunders were among the scorers for Wales in a match that was 3-3 after just 45 minutes in Istanbul.
Bobby Gould was the manager of the Welsh on that day and legendary keeper Neville Southall came off the bench in the second half, only to concede three times.
Wales have won three, drawn one and lost two of their six meetings against Turkey. But they have not beaten their opponent’s this evening since March 1981 when a second half Carl Harris strike gave them victory in a 1-0 win.
Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia
73 mins: Cracking save!
Massive defensive miscommunication as two defenders clatter into each other, and it allows Dzyuba to break free. He picks out Kuzyayev, and the midfielder is denied a goal by a brilliant save by Hradecky, who tips the effort around the post.
The corner is plucked out of the air by Hradecky.
Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia
72 mins: Finland appear to have Russia on the ropes at the moment, but they can’t quite find a way through the defensive block.
The Finns recycle possession well though, and their hunt for an equaliser continues.
Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia
