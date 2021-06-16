Liveupdated1623855112

Turkey vs Wales LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, lineups and latest build-up today

Follow the action live as Wales bid for their first win of the tournament in Baku

Dylan Terry
Wednesday 16 June 2021 15:51
comments
Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Follow live coverage as Turkey take on Wales in Euro 2020 Group A in Baku today.

Turkey stumbled out of the blocks in the tournament opener against Italy on Friday night with the Azzurri dominating proceedings and eventually easing away to a comfortable win. Much-fancied as a dark horse to do some damage in the competition, Turkey know they will have to be much better this afternoon if they are to deliver on their promise.

Wales also failed to win their first game but Kieffer Moore’s late header salvaged a point against Switzerland after a game where they rarely looked like getting one. Their hopes will again be led by captain Gareth Bale who look to make his mark on the tournament after a quiet start with midfielder Aaron Ramsey also sure to be key.

Follow live coverage of Turkey vs Wales from Euro 2020:

1623855052

Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia

87 mins: A dinked cross towards the backpost finds Sobolov, who tees up Zobnin but the midfielder blazes over.

Can Finland nick a late equaliser?

Andrew Gamble16 June 2021 15:50
1623854899

Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia

85 mins: Dzyuba clatters into Joona Toivio as they go for the ball.

Looked painful but Toivio is OK and the game goes on.

Aleksandr Sobolov is on for the Russia captain while Maksim Mukhin replaces the goalscorer Miranchuk.

Andrew Gamble16 June 2021 15:48
1623854808

Euro 2020: Turkey vs Wales

Turkey team to play Wales: Cakir, Celik, Ayhan, Soyuncu, Meras, Yokuslu, Tufan, Under, Karaman, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz.

Dylan Terry16 June 2021 15:46
1623854659

Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia

81 mins: Russia really lack quality going forwards, as Kuzyayev makes an impressive interception but his pass is overhit.

They burst forward again moments later, and Zhemaletdinov runs into a Finland defender.

That name is a mouthful and a half!

Andrew Gamble16 June 2021 15:44
1623854453

Euro 2020: Turkey vs Wales

Wales team to play Turkey: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Allen, Morrell, Ramsey, James, Moore.

No changes from the side who drew with Switzerland.

Dylan Terry16 June 2021 15:40
1623854310

Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia

76 mins: Finland decide to withdraw Raitala in favour of Pyry Soiri while Pukki is off for Lassi Lappalainen.

The Norwich striker did a lot of running but he lacked end product today.

Andrew Gamble16 June 2021 15:38
1623854306

Euro 2020: Turkey vs Wales

The last time these two sides met was 24 years ago back in August 1997 in a World Cup qualifier.

In a quite remarkable game, Turkey came out 6-4 victors thanks to four goals from Hakan Sukur. Robbie Savage and Dean Saunders were among the scorers for Wales in a match that was 3-3 after just 45 minutes in Istanbul.

Bobby Gould was the manager of the Welsh on that day and legendary keeper Neville Southall came off the bench in the second half, only to concede three times.

Wales have won three, drawn one and lost two of their six meetings against Turkey. But they have not beaten their opponent’s this evening since March 1981 when a second half Carl Harris strike gave them victory in a 1-0 win.

Dylan Terry16 June 2021 15:38
1623854154

Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia

73 mins: Cracking save!

Massive defensive miscommunication as two defenders clatter into each other, and it allows Dzyuba to break free. He picks out Kuzyayev, and the midfielder is denied a goal by a brilliant save by Hradecky, who tips the effort around the post.

The corner is plucked out of the air by Hradecky.

Andrew Gamble16 June 2021 15:35
1623854143

Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia

72 mins: Finland appear to have Russia on the ropes at the moment, but they can’t quite find a way through the defensive block.

The Finns recycle possession well though, and their hunt for an equaliser continues.

Andrew Gamble16 June 2021 15:35
1623854049

Euro 2020: Finland 0-1 Russia

71 mins: Finland appear to have Russia on the ropes at the moment, but they can’t quite find a way through the defensive block.

The Finns recycle possession well though, and their hunt for an equaliser continues.

Andrew Gamble16 June 2021 15:34

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments