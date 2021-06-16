Turkey vs Wales live stream: How to watch the Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

Turkey face Wales in their second fixture of Euro 2020.

Rob Page’s team earned a 1-1 draw with Switzerland to open their tournament, with Kieffer Moore heading home late after Breel Embolo opened the scoring.

This will be a crunch game that will decide the fate of both Wales and Turkey, who were comfortably defeated by Italy in the opening game of the tournament.

An own goal was paired with strikes from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne to give Roberto Mancini’s side a dominant and deserved 3-0 win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC Onewith coverage starting from 4pm BST. It can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Burak Yilmaz will lead the line, with Okay Yuksulu starting in midfield alongside the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu.

Wales manager Rob Page could opt for Neco Williams after Connor Roberts struggled against Switzerland. Hero for matchday one, Kieffer Moore, will likely start.

Predicted line-ups:

Turkey: Cakir, Celik, Kabak, Soyuncu, Meras, Yoksulu, Calhanoglu, Tufan, Under, Yazici, Yilmaz

Wales: Ward, Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Davies, Allen, Ampadu, Bale, Ramsey, James, Moore

Odds:

Turkey: 11/8

Draw: 2/1

Wales: 9/4

Prediction:

Turkey were awful in their first game, but Wales struggled for much of their tournament bow against Switzerland. I think this is another tight clash, and the points are shared. 1-1.