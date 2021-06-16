Turkey take on Wales in Baku for their Group A match at Euro 2020.

Turkey were comfortably disposed of by Italy in the opening match to the tournament, with Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile and an own goal allowing for an easy win.

Wales endured a better start to their tournament, although they were under plenty of pressure in their clash with Switzerland.

However, a late Kieffer Moore header gave Rob Page’s side a point ahead of the clash with Turkey.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC Onewith coverage starting from 4pm BST. It can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Burak Yilmaz will lead the line, with Okay Yuksulu starting in midfield alongside the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu.

Wales manager Rob Page could opt for Neco Williams after Connor Roberts struggled against Switzerland. Hero for matchday one, Kieffer Moore, will likely start.

Predicted line-ups:

Turkey: Cakir, Celik, Kabak, Soyuncu, Meras, Yoksulu, Calhanoglu, Tufan, Under, Yazici, Yilmaz

Wales: Ward, Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Davies, Allen, Ampadu, Bale, Ramsey, James, Moore

Odds:

Turkey: 11/8

Draw: 2/1

Wales: 9/4

Prediction:

Turkey were awful in their first game, but Wales struggled for much of their tournament bow against Switzerland. I think this is another tight clash, and the points are shared. 1-1.