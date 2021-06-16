Turkey vs Wales prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Wales welcome Turkey to the Olympic Stadium in Baku at Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

Turkey were comfortably defeated by Italy in the opening game of the tournament in Rome, with an own goal, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne doing the damage.

The 3-0 loss was arguably flattering for this young Turkish team, and they need a positive result against Wales to stand a chance of progressing.

Wales drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening game, with Kieffer Moore’s header snatching a point for the Dragons after Breel Embolo had opened the scoring.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BBC Onewith coverage starting from 4pm BST. It can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Burak Yilmaz will lead the line, with Okay Yuksulu starting in midfield alongside the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu.

Wales manager Rob Page could opt for Neco Williams after Connor Roberts struggled against Switzerland. Hero for matchday one, Kieffer Moore, will likely start.

Predicted line-ups:

Turkey: Cakir, Celik, Kabak, Soyuncu, Meras, Yoksulu, Calhanoglu, Tufan, Under, Yazici, Yilmaz

Wales: Ward, Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Davies, Allen, Ampadu, Bale, Ramsey, James, Moore

Odds:

Turkey: 11/8

Draw: 2/1

Wales: 9/4

Prediction:

Turkey were awful in their first game, but Wales struggled for much of their tournament bow against Switzerland. I think this is another tight clash, and the points are shared. 1-1.