Udinese vs Spezia LIVE: Serie A team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Dacia Arena
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in Serie A today.
Italian football’s top tier is a league steeped in history, with some of the greatest players of all-time having graced it over the years.
Although having a reputation for being a low-scoring competition based around defensive football, it is one of the most consistently intriguing leagues in Europe.
Internazionale’s triumph in 2020-21 finally ended Juventus’ dominance after nine titles in a row but the Old Lady of Turin will be desperate to regain the trophy that they see as rightfully theirs.
Inter will put up a strong defence however and with city rivals AC Milan resurgent, as well as Napoli believing they can win Serie A for the first time since 1990, it promises to be a season for the ages.
It isn’t all about the title either, with the bottom three teams relegated to Serie B, so Empoli, Salernitana and Venezia will being doing everything they can to avoid an immediate return to the second tier having been promoted last term.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Udinese vs Spezia
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies