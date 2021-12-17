Uefa warns biennial World Cup would have ‘alarming’ effect on football and ‘intrude’ on other sports

Uefa has released the results of an independent study on the economic impact of a World Cup every two years

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 17 December 2021 12:35
Comments
FILE: UEFA critical of FIFA plans for biennial World Cup

Uefa has warned that plans for a biennial World Cup would have an “alarming” effect on the finances of European football and its national associations.

European football’s governing body has strongly opposed the proposed changes to the international calendar, which have been headed by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

A study, commissioned by Uefa and conducted by London-based Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates, has predicted that a biennial World Cup would see Uefa lose £2.6 billion over four years should the plans go through.

The research has now also forecasted that there would be a negative economic impact on Uefa’s national associations, women’s football, broadcasters and other sports, adding to the concerns Uefa has previously raised surrounding player welfare and European leagues.

Uefa said revenues for European national associations could fall by as much as a further £2.6b over a cycle of four years.

Recommended

In a statement, Uefa added: “Women’s football would not be spared, despite the announced intention of doubling the number of Women’s World Cups, as top tournaments would no longer enjoy calendar exclusivity and full spotlight, with guaranteed negative impacts in terms of exposure and fans’ and media interest.

“As remarked by IOC, the plan of doubling the frequency of the World Cup would cast worrying effects over many other sports, whose key events would face unprecedented calendar clashes and see their spaces intruded by a powerful competitor.

“In this dark sporting context, the research conducted by Oliver & Ohlbaum projects a deeply negative outlook for European national team football, should the Fifa plan be implemented.”

While the governing bodies of Europe and South America have expressed their opposition to the plans, Fifa believes they have the backing of the majority of national associations across the world.

“We cannot just shape new proposals based on feedback from from Europe,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said. “We have to respect the opinions of everyone.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in