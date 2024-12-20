Uefa Conference League play-off round draw LIVE: Shamrock Rovers discover fate
A knockout round play-off will take place before the last-16 begins
The draw for the Uefa Conference League play-offs takes place this afternoon with the tournament entering the knockout stages in February.
Chelsea are the only Premier League club involved in the competition and they are already through to the round of 16 having won all six of their league phase matches and finished top of the table. Enzo Maresca’s men can now relax until 21st February when the draw for the round of 16 and beyond takes place.
Instead, the likes of Ireland’s Shamrock Rovers and Greece’s Panathinaikos FC will be eagerly awaiting the results of today’s draw to see who they will face in a two-legged play-off before the knockout rounds properly begin.
There are 16 teams in today’s draw but only eight can progress to the last-16. Follow the Uefa Conference League play-off draw with out live blog below:
Uefa Conference League knockout phase
Knockout phase play-offs: 13 and 20 February Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draws: 21 February Round of 16: 6 and 13 March Quarter-finals: 10 and 17 April Semi-finals: 1 and 8 May Final: 28 May in Wroclaw
When do the knockout phase play-off games take place?
The knockout phase play-offs are played over the course of two weeks:
First legs: 13 February 2025 Second legs: 20 February 2025
Are their any other limitations?
No, sides can face another team from the same national association in the knockout phase play-offs and clubs can also face opponents they met during the league phase.
How does the draw work?
Once all the pairings of unseeded teams have been drawn and assigned to an appropriate position on the bracket, the draw continues with the seeded teams, starting with the pairing ranked 15/16.
The process is the same as previously described for the unseeded teams, with the first team drawn from the relevant bowl allocated to the reserved designated spot on one side of the bracket and the second team on the other side.
The procedure is repeated for the remaining pairings, finishing with the teams ranked 9/10 to complete the pairings for the knockout phase play-offs.
How does the draw work?
The draw is carried out using a seeding bracket with each pair of teams allocated two predefined potential positions according to their league phase rankings.
Eight bowls are prepared for the draw, with the balls containing the names of the seeded and unseeded teams placed in the corresponding marked bowls according to the league phase rankings.
The draw starts with the unseeded teams, allocating each team from a pair of unseeded teams to one of the relevant pre-determined positions in the bracket, starting with the sides ranked 23/24 and finishing with those in 17/18.
How can I follow the draw?
The draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland and can be streamed live on Uefa.com. The Independent will have live coverage in this live blog.
Who are the unseeded teams?
Here are the unseeded teams for the draw placed in order of how they finished in the league table from 17th to 24th:
KAA Gent (BEL)
F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)
Víkingur Reykjavík (ISL)
FK Borac (BIH)
NK Celje (SVN)
Omonoia FC (CYP)
Molde FK (NOR)
TSC Bačka Topola (SRB)
Who are the seeded teams?
Here are the seeded teams for the draw placed in order of how they finished in the league table from 9th to 16th:
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)
Shamrock Rovers FC (IRL)
APOEL FC (CYP)
Pafos FC (CYP)
Panathinaikos FC (GRE)
NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Real Betis Balompié (ESP)
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (GER)
Which teams are in the Conference League knockout phase play-off draw?
The teams that finished between ninth and 24th in the inaugural league phase will compete in a two-legged knockout phase play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition.
They are split into two groups: Seeded and Unseeded.
What is the play-off round draw?
The top eight finishers from the Uefa Conference League league phase have automatically qualified for the round of 16. These teams include the likes of Chelsea and Fiorentina.
To determine which eight teams join them there will be a play-off round for the teams that finished 9th-24th in the table. The play-off will be a two-legged tie and the winner enters the bracket for the round of 16 and onwards.
Potential opponents are also pre-defined by pairings of teams’ final league positions. For example, teams finishing ninth and tenth will face the sides that ended 23rd or 24th; teams finishing 11th or 12th will be drawn against either the 21st or 22nd-placed sides and so on.
