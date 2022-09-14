Rangers to defy UEFA guidelines by playing national anthem before Napoli game
UEFA had said no anthems would be played pre-game in matches involving British clubs following the death of the Queen.
Rangers are set to defy UEFA and play the national anthem prior to their Champions League tie against Napoli at Ibrox.
Out of respect to the period of mourning for the Queen, European football’s governing body toned down usual pre-match accompaniments to matches involving British clubs.
A statement issued before the latest round of games said: “There will be no anthems played – this also includes the UEFA Champions League anthem – on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities across all UK venues to show respect as we did last Thursday.”
UEFA have allowed a period of silence to be observed and black armbands to be worn at all matches featuring teams from the UK, but Rangers are to go one step further.
In a statement posted on Twitter the club said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured this evening at Ibrox with a minute’s silence, a display created by the Union Bears, and a rendition of the Nation Anthem.”
While those actions are outside the parameters set by UEFA, the PA news agency understands it is highly unlikely the Glasgow club will face any kind of sanction.
