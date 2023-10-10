The success of the rearranged Euro 2020 tournament, won by Italy, was a factor in driving the recovery of European football markets (PA) (PA Archive)

The United Kingdom and Ireland are set to be announced as the hosts for Uefa Euro 2028 with another joint bid between Turkey and Italy the likely destinations for the 2032 edition. Uefa still need to grant official approval to the bids, which have so far been unopposed, when they meet Switzerland on Tuesday.

Ten stadiums across the UK and Ireland are set to play host to Euro 2028 with Wembley Stadium (London), Principality Stadium (Cardiff), Hampden Park (Glasgow), Aviva Stadium (Dublin), and Casement Park (Belfast) all named as venues in the bid. The final is due to be held at Wembley, the same location where the Lionesses won the 2022 Euros and where the men lost to Italy in the 2020 Euro final.

Germany host the competition next year after the previous edition was held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Follow along with all of the latest updates as the 2028 and 2032 hosts are announced.