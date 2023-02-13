Report into Champions League final chaos set to blame Uefa for near ‘disaster’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Uefa bears “primary responsibility” for the chaotic scenes before last season’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris, with Uefa’s own report into the events at the Stade de France set to conclude it was “remarkable” that no supporters lost their lives.

The independent report into the Champions League final is set to clear Liverpool fans of any wrongdoing, instead placing the blame squarely on Uefa and the French authorities.

The report is set to be published on Tuesday and Liverpool said they were “hugely disappointed” that it had been leaked to several media organisations following an eight-month investigation. The club added: “We will await to receive a copy of the report and digest it thoroughly before making any further comment.”

The report is also set to criticise European football’s governing body and the French police for attempting to shift blame onto the Liverpool fans, after it was suggested by officials that ticketless supporters caused the problems on May 28 last year.

The review, as reported by The Guardian and the Metro, says it was a “reprehensible” attempt by the authorities to avoid responsibility, after describing the near-fatal scenes before the match in Saint-Denis.

The report continues: “The panel has concluded that Uefa, as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster.

“It is remarkable that no one lost their life. All the stakeholders interviewed by the panel have agreed that this situation was a near-miss: a term used when an event almost turns into a mass fatality catastrophe.

“Assertions regarding huge numbers of ticketless supporters, and those with fake tickets, have been wrongly inflated and have been stated as fact, to deflect responsibility for the planning and operational failures.

“The collective actions of Liverpool FC supporters were probably instrumental in protecting vulnerable people and averting what might well have been more serious injuries and deaths.”

Uefa commissioned an independent review into the events at the Stade de France, where dangerous congestion problems saw kick-off delayed, fans locked out and heavy-handed Paris police tear-gas supporters.