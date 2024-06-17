Uefa investigating alleged racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Uefa have opened an investigation into allegations of racist and discriminatory chanting by Serbia fans during England’s 1-0 win in their Euro 2024 opener in Gelsenkirchen.

England players were reportedly targeted with racist abuse while the Kosovo football federation complained to Uefa about flags, chants and banners which contained “political, chauvinistic and racist messages against Kosovo”.

Uefa confirmed an ethics and disciplinary inspector would conduct an investigation into “alleged discriminatory behaviour” by Serbian fans, with the process set to take a number of weeks to conclude.

Serbia were also charged for throwing objects inside the stadium and displaying a banner that “transmitted a provocative message unfit for a sports event” at the Veltins Arena.

England won the match thanks to Jude Bellingham’s early goal, while there were seven arrests in the build-up to the Group B fixture in Gelsenkirchen following clashes in the city during the afternoon.

Videos circulating on social media showed clashes between fans near the city centre, with tables, chairs and bottles thrown before riot police arrived. Gelsenkirchen police later confirmed that all the arrests were of Serbian citizens.

The fixture was one of four scheduled to be played during the group stage of Euro 2024 that was considered “high risk” by authorities.

In November, Serbia were ordered to play their Euro 2024 qualifier against Bulgaria in a partially closed stadium after racist abuse marred their win over Montenegro. Serbia play Slovenia in their next match at Euro 2024 while England take on Denmark.