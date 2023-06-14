When is Uefa Super Cup and who will Man City face in the final?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City and Sevilla will meet in the Uefa Super Cup in the annual showpiece starter to the European season.

The event has been played annually for more than 50 years, and sees the winners of the Champions League and Europa League meet at a neutral venue.

Between 1998 and 2012, the Super Cup was held in Monaco, but for the last decade has visited different European cities, with Real Madrid beating Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki last year.

While not considered a major trophy, the match nonetheless provides the two competing sides with an ideal chance for some early-season silverware and the chance to build momentum into the more consequential business to come.

When is the 2023 Uefa Super Cup?

Manchester City take on Sevilla in the annual meeting between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League on Wednesday 16 August at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis near Athens in Greece. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

The match was originally due to be held in Kazan, but the Russian city was stripped of hosting rights in January due to the invasion of Ukraine.

After securing their first major European crown, this will mark Manchester City’s first involvement in the fixture, while regular Europa League challengers Sevilla will make a seventh appearance. The Spanish club last won the Super Cup in 2006, recording a surprise 3-0 victory against Barcelona in Monaco.

Atletico Madrid were the last Europa League winners to secure Super Cup triumph, beating cross-city rivals Real Madrid in 2018 to win the trophy for a third time.