Ukraine v Belgium player ratings as Group E finale ends in tepid goalless draw

Ukraine and Belgium battled to a tense draw in the final game of Group E as Ukraine became the first side in tournament history to obtain four points but not qualify for the last 16.

A largely uneventful first half produced a brilliant opportunity early on for Romelu Lukaku, with his scuffed effort Belgium’s only real opening in the first 45.

But on balance Ukraine created more than the Red Devils in the opening period, with Yaremchuk and Sudakov causing problems in the Belgium defence.

The second half started in much the same way, with both sides struggling to impose themselves on the game. Both had the opportunity to win it, but as the final whistle went in Stuttgart, it was disappointment for both teams as Ukraine are heading home and Belgium are heading to a last-16 tie against France.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

UKRAINE (5-3-2)

Anatoliy Trubin – 7

Made the saves required of him, but there was nothing spectacular.

Oleksandr Tymchyk – 6

Never quite managed to keep Doku at bay and was beaten too easily on occasion.

Ukraine’s defence was resolute throughout ( Getty Images )

Illia Zabarnyi – 7

The Bournemouth man was impressive throughout, with several important clearances, and was assured in possession. Also looked to mix it up in possession, almost creating a decent chance in attack.

Oleksandr Svatok – 6

Marshalled the defence well but – perhaps to his credit – did nothing of note. Not as obviously impressive as his two central partners.

Mykola Matviyenko – 7

Completed the full 90 and dealt with the Belgian threat well throughout, with a late block from a Lukaku cross capping off an accomplished display.

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 7

Had to come off due to injury before the hour mark, but played well in the first half. Got forward to help the attack and nullified the threat from Trossard. Dealt with Doku well when the wingers switched.

Mykola Shaparenko – 6

Was less of an attacking threat than Sudakov but, along with Brazhko, allowed their star man to thrive with his defensive contributions and work off the ball.

Volodymyr Brazhko – 6

Was less influential than his midfield partners but did the job required of him.

Sudakov was perhaps the best attacking player on a pitch that also contained Kevin De Bruyne ( Getty Images )

Georgiy Sudakov – 8

Was the conductor for much of Ukraine’s best attacking play, and was creative throughout. Almost led the attack on his own st times, and perhaps should have scored in added time. Easy to see why he’s billed as the nation’s next big player.

Roman Yaremchuk – 7

Was surprisingly taken off around the 70-minute mark after being Ukraine’s most dangerous player. Constantly occupied defenders, created opportunities, and tested Casteels. Worked well with Dovbyk, but should really have had an assist if his final ball had been better.

Artem Dovbyk – 7

Hasn’t managed to make his mark on this tournament as he did in La Liga last season, and struggled at times in the first half. Took on the role left by Yaremchuk well though, and had a couple of efforts.

Artem Dovbyk couldn’t make an impression despite his best efforts ( Getty Images )

Substitutes:

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6

Was fairly anonymous after his introduction, and couldn’t make an impact.

Ruslan Malinovskyi – 7

Almost scored with a brilliantly inventive corner attempt, and delivered another dangerous set-piece delivery. Was a constant threat after coming on.

Taras Stepanenko – 6

Was presumably brought on to help the defensive effort but Belgium still created a lot after his introduction.

Vladyslav Vanat – N/A

Couldn’t manage to influence the game.

Andriy Yarmolenko – N/A

The veteran came on at a time when Ukraine were on the defensive.

Ukraine became the first side ever to have four points and not make the last 16 of a Euros ( Getty Images )

BELGIUM (4-2-3-1)

Koen Casteels – 7

Was never really tested but did well when called upon. Rected very well to Malinovskyi’s corner attempt.

Timothy Castagne – 6

Defended well when called upon but didn’t contribute enough in attack to help his side.

Wout Faes – 6

Was poor at times and was booked early on, putting him in a dfficult position at times in the second half. However, recovered brilliantly to prevent two chances in as many minutes late on.

Jan Vertonghen – 6

Not as composed or effective as he once was, and along with Faes was guilty of being played through too easily on occasion.

Arthur Theate – 6

Offered very little in attack and made a couple of mistakes, both in possession and in defence. Could be a weakness against better sides.

Belgium’s subs couldn’t affect the game ( Getty Images )

Youri Tielemans – 6

Was far less effective than his midfielder partner Onana, both in attack and defence. Was replaced by Mangala around 60 minutes in.

Amadou Onana – 7

The more effective of the midfield duo, and did more in attack than usual as well. De Bruyne is the obvious talisman, but Onana is key to the smooth performance of this Belgian side.

Jérémy Doku – 6

Continuously occupied defenders and made room for attacking opportunities, but too often his final ball was lacking.

Doku was a constant threat but couldn’t find the final ball ( Getty Images )

Kevin De Bruyne – 7

Was at the centre of his side’s best attacking play, but couldn’t apply the finishing touches.

Leandro Trossard – 6

Was ineffective in attack and lost possession a few times. Continued in the same vein before being hooked around the hour mark.

Romelu Lukaku – 6

Scuffed a great chance within the first 10 minutes and did well to work one more shooting opportunity, but on balance he was too anonymous.

Romelu Lukaku cut a frustrated figure throughout ( Getty Images )

Substitutes:

Yannick Carrasco - 6

Completely wasted a great counter-attacking opportunity.

Orel Mangala – N/A

Couldn’t affect the game after coming on.

Yohan Bakayoko – N/A

Never got the opportunity to make a difference in attack.

Lois Openda – N/A

Came on too late to influence the game.