Ukraine v Belgium LIVE: Latest build up and teams news ahead of key Group E clash
The Belgian Red Devils are looking for a vital three points after a resurgent win against Romania
Wednesday evening sees the conclusion of the closest group in Euro 2024 as Ukraine take on Belgium in Stuttgart and Slovakia face Romania.
Domenico Tedesco’s Belgium side recovered from a shock loss against Slovakia in their first match in time to beat Romania 2-0 last time out, and Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and co. will be aware that they need another three points if they want to try and ensure first place in the group.
In their way stands a Ukraine team with similar fortunes – having been beaten in their opener by Romania, they recovered to beat Slovakia 2-1 in the next game. The two sides were the favourites to qualify from Group E, but a win for either of them may condemn them to third, or even fourth.
With all four teams in the group having won one game, Group E is perhaps the most intriguing group as we head into the final round of fixtures. Each team knows that a win guarantees them a place in the last 16, but one point is better than nothing, especially with the four best-performing third-placed teams qualifying too.
Can Belgium do it, or will they be condemned to the latest in a series of major tournament failures?
Follow the latest updates and reaction to Ukraine v Belgium below, as well as updates from the other Group E game as Slovakia face Romania:
Phil Foden has left the England squad in Euro 2024 to return to the United Kingdom because of an urgent family issue.
The Manchester City winger, who featured in last night’s goalless draw with Slovenia, may be at risk of missing Sunday’s last-16 tie in Gelsenkirchen.
The FA did not confirm if and when Foden will come back to Germany.
Ukraine v Belgium team changes
Serhiy Rebrov makes three changes to the Ukraine team that defeated Slovakia 2-1 in their last outing. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko and Mykhailo Mudryk are out with Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Svatokand Roman Yaremchuk brought in to replace them.
Ukraine will set up with a back five and hope to nullify Belgium’s attacking threat.
Their opponents make just one change to the starting XI that defeated Romania 2-0. Dodi Lukebakio is replaced with Leandro Trossard in the forward line.
Ukraine v Belgium line-ups
Ukraine XI: Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Svatok, Matviyienko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Yaremchuk, Dovbyk
Belgium XI: Casteels; Vertonghen, Faes, Theate, Castagne; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco previews the game:
“I can’t tell you the recipe for drawing a game: we only play to win. We won’t worry about permutations.
“If it comes to the last ten minutes or so, we know what to do to hang on to a result, but from the start there is no confusion: we are setting out to win it.
“I would be lying if I said this is just any old stadium and location for me. I grew up here; the first game I went to watch was a VfB [Stuttgart] game.”
Pre-match thoughts from Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov:
“Belgium are a very strong side. Before our group started, everyone knew Belgium were the favourites. In this competition, everything is possible.
“We have to think about how to play against this team. We have to be focused, because we have to win. We need to find the right balance.
“Every player has to understand we cannot just have players who defend and players who attack. It’s important that all the players understand their roles and play for each other.
“We need to get into the same mindset we had at the end of the game against Slovakia.”
Ukraine looking to secure fairytale ending to group stage
Ukraine’s Euro 2024 campaign got off to a shaky start as they were stunned 3-0 by Romania in their first match but managed to respond with a brilliant 2-1 comeback victory against Slovakia.
"We need to get into the same mindset we had at the end of the game against Slovakia," said Ukraine head coach Serhiy Rebrov who added that if his side were to win versus Belgium it would continue a "fairytale" for his country.
Belgium aiming to win against Ukraine
Belgium will want to end the group stages with a win against Ukraine on Wednesday even though a draw will be enough for them to reach the last 16 at Euro 2024.
Group E has all four teams locked on three points ahead of the final round of fixtures, with different permutations for finishing positions.
As long as Belgium avoid defeat they will stay in one of Group E’s top two spots thanks to their positive goal difference but the manager hopes to be more successful this evening.
Domenico Tedesco said: "We can’t start to calculate or speculate. We are going out to win the game."
