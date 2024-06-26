Ukraine v Belgium LIVE: Latest build up and teams news ahead of key Group E clash

( Getty Images )

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wednesday evening sees the conclusion of the closest group in Euro 2024 as Ukraine take on Belgium in Stuttgart and Slovakia face Romania.

Domenico Tedesco’s Belgium side recovered from a shock loss against Slovakia in their first match in time to beat Romania 2-0 last time out, and Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and co. will be aware that they need another three points if they want to try and ensure first place in the group.

In their way stands a Ukraine team with similar fortunes – having been beaten in their opener by Romania, they recovered to beat Slovakia 2-1 in the next game. The two sides were the favourites to qualify from Group E, but a win for either of them may condemn them to third, or even fourth.

With all four teams in the group having won one game, Group E is perhaps the most intriguing group as we head into the final round of fixtures. Each team knows that a win guarantees them a place in the last 16, but one point is better than nothing, especially with the four best-performing third-placed teams qualifying too.

Can Belgium do it, or will they be condemned to the latest in a series of major tournament failures?

Follow the latest updates and reaction to Ukraine v Belgium below, as well as updates from the other Group E game as Slovakia face Romania: