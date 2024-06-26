Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England topped Group C at Euro 2024 in unconvincing fashion and are through to the knockout stages.

Gareth Southgate’s team toiled in all three matches, struggling to create chances as they edged Serbia 1-0, drew 1-1 with Denmark and then endured a drab 0-0 stalemate with Slovenia in their final game.

It was enough to win the group, however, mainly because all three matches not involving England ended in draws.

England will need a huge improvement in the knockout phase of the competition if they are to live up to their pre-tournament billing as one of the favourites, but they have had a stroke of fortune with the draw.

Austria’s surprise conquest of Group D has sent France over to what now looks like the toughest half, containing hosts Germany and previous champions Spain, Portugal and Denmark, as well as the French.

So, will England take advantage? Here is their route to the final of Euro 2024.

Last 16: Gelsenkirchen, Sunday 30 June

England will play either the third placed team in Group D – the Netherlands – or the third placed team in Group E, which concludes on Wednesday evening. As it stands, any of Slovakia, Ukraine, Romania or Belgium could finish third in Group E (they all have three points after two games).

The Dutch are themselves in something of a crisis after falling to a surprise defeat by Austria on Tuesday night.

Virgil van Dijk reacts after Netherlands’ defeat by Austria ( Getty Images )

Quarter-final: Dusseldorf, Saturday 6 July

If England manage to get past their last-16 opponents, the picture is a littler clearer in the quarter-finals, where the winner of Switzerland v Italy awaits.

Swizterland finished second in Group A behind Germany and were unbeaten in their three games, while reigning champions Italy picked up four points from a tough group containing Spain and Croatia, but didn’t always look convincing.

Italy celebrate after clinching their place in the knockout rounds ( Getty Images )

Semi-final: Dortmund, Wednesday 10 July

Should England somehow reach the final four of these Euros, there are currently 10 potential opponents. The picture will be much clearer when the group stage wraps up on Wednesday evening.

As it stands the most likely opponent, given they topped Group D so impressively, is Austria, while Turkey and Belgium are also possiblities.

But England could meet the runners-up in Group F (any of Turkey, Czech Republic or Georgia), the winners of Group E (any of Slovakia, Ukraine, Romania or Belgium), or the third-place teams in Groups C and D (Slovenia and Netherlands).

Austria have impressed at Euro 2024 ( Getty Images )

Final: Berlin, Sunday 14 July

If, by some miracle, Southgate guides this stuttering but star-studded England team to the final of Euro 2024, they would most likely face one of the big four on the other side of the draw: Spain, Germany, Portugal or France.

Spain could meet Germany in the quarter-finals, while France are on course to collide with Portugal at the same stage. They could make for some mouth-watering ties and, fortunately for England, the other half of the draw appears a little less exciting.