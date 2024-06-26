Georgia v Portugal LIVE: Latest build-up and team news ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo call
Portugal have already qualified for the last 16, but Georgia could qualify too if they spring a major upset in Gelsenkirchen
Georgia will take on Portugal in the final round of games in Group F as they look to make the last 16 in their first ever major international tournament appearance.
Portugal have two wins from two after a narrow victory against the Czech Republic was followed by a surprisingly easy win against Turkey, and they are now waiting to see who they will face in the last 16.
But Georgia, the lowest-ranked team at Euro 2024, need to pull off the shock of the tournament if they are to get the three points they’ll likely need in order to qualify, with Turkey already on three points and the Czech Republic also on one.
However, with Portugal already assured of first place in the group, there’s no better time to face the Selecao, with Roberto Martinez potentially naming a much-changed side as he looks to rest key players.
Follow all the latest updates and reaction to Georgia v Portugal below, as well as any news from the match between the Czech Republic and Turkey:
Early teams news
Portugal might be tempted to ring in the changes having already qualified for the knockout stages top of Group F and will be without Rafael Leao who is banned. Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao are both one booking away from a one-game suspension.
Georgia on the other hand are likely to stick with the team that secured a draw against the Czech Republic.
Georgia v Portugal TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tonight
The match will kick off at 8pm BST at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.
It will be shown live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm, and will also be streamed via the ITVX website and app.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Georgia v Portugal TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 match
Portugal have already secured their place at the top of Group F ahead of the meeting with Georgia
Portugal have already secured their place at the top of Euro 2024 Group F when they eased to victory over Turkey but will take on Georgia in the final group game.
Turkey were beaten 3-0 when Portugal, spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo for the second successive game, showed their superior quality. Although the match was marred by four pitch invaders who bypassed security guards to try and get pictures with Ronaldo, with two more attempting to follow suit after the final whistle.
Georgia still hold onto an outside chance of reaching the knockouts in their first European Championship, but they would need to beat Portugal and also hope the Czech Republic beat Turkey. Should both those things happen it would come down to overall goal difference between Georgia and the Czech team.
Ronaldo received praise for his decision to pass the ball for Bruno Fernandes in the game against Turkey, but his image remains bigger than that of the Portuguese team and it is likely to follow the team as far as they go in the tournament.
Euro 2024: Georgia v Portugal
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Georgia vs Portugal in the final round of games in Group F.
Kick-off is at 8pm BST, with Georgia looking to spring a surprise result against a Portugal side that has already won the group.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments