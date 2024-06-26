( REUTERS )

Georgia will take on Portugal in the final round of games in Group F as they look to make the last 16 in their first ever major international tournament appearance.

Portugal have two wins from two after a narrow victory against the Czech Republic was followed by a surprisingly easy win against Turkey, and they are now waiting to see who they will face in the last 16.

But Georgia, the lowest-ranked team at Euro 2024, need to pull off the shock of the tournament if they are to get the three points they’ll likely need in order to qualify, with Turkey already on three points and the Czech Republic also on one.

However, with Portugal already assured of first place in the group, there’s no better time to face the Selecao, with Roberto Martinez potentially naming a much-changed side as he looks to rest key players.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction to Georgia v Portugal below, as well as any news from the match between the Czech Republic and Turkey: