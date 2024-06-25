Netherlands v Austria LIVE: Line-ups and team news in race to top Euro 2024 group D
Ronaldo Koeman’s Netherlands side face one of Euro 2024’s dark horses in Austria, with top spot in Group D still up for grabs
Euro 2024 Group D reaches its conclusion on Tuesday evening as the Netherlands face an Austria side that has so far been one of the tournament’s surprise packages.
Ralf Rangnick’s Austria lost their group opener to France but put in a spirited display that impressed many neutrals, and their 3-1 dismantling of Poland in their next match put them firmly among the competition’s dark horses.
They face a Netherlands side that struggled at times against both Poland and France, though a late Wout Weghorst goal in their opener gave them three points, and they were unlucky to not grab a win against Les Bleus after Xavi Simons’ winner was controversially ruled out.
Those results set up a fascinating clash between the two at the conclusion of Group D, with both still able to win the the group. Follow all the action from Netherlands v Austria below.
How to watch Netherlands v Austria
The match kicks off at 5pm BST tonight, Tuesday 25 June, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
This game will be shown live on BBC Two and can be streamed via the iPlayer or the BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Netherlands v Austria
Netherlands have impressed in spells at Euro 2024 but look yet to fully hit their stride throughout an entire match - which makes the fact they’ve already earned four points to seal their progression to the last 16 more impressive.
Ronald Koeman’s side haven’t quite clicked in the final third but a goalless draw with France following a late win over Poland puts them in the driving seat to top Group D for now.
Austria present formidable opposition though, impressing under Ralf Rangnick with good organisation, plenty of work rate and a goal threat from several angles, including the in-form Christoph Baumgartner.
Victory for Austria will see them through in at least second place, and even if they lose they may yet progress - but they’re certain to go through with a draw or better, which is no doubt what Rangnick will be instructing them to aim for.
Netherlands v Austria
Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage as Netherlands take on Austria in Euro 2024 today – with top spot in Group D still on the line.
