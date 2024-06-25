Netherlands fans get in the spirit before kick-off ( AFP via Getty Images )

Euro 2024 Group D reaches its conclusion on Tuesday evening as the Netherlands face an Austria side that has so far been one of the tournament’s surprise packages.

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria lost their group opener to France but put in a spirited display that impressed many neutrals, and their 3-1 dismantling of Poland in their next match put them firmly among the competition’s dark horses.

They face a Netherlands side that struggled at times against both Poland and France, though a late Wout Weghorst goal in their opener gave them three points, and they were unlucky to not grab a win against Les Bleus after Xavi Simons’ winner was controversially ruled out.

Those results set up a fascinating clash between the two at the conclusion of Group D, with both still able to win the the group. Follow all the action from Netherlands v Austria below.

