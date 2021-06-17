Ukraine vs North Macedonia LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action live from the Group C match at the National Arena in Romania
Follow all the action as Ukraine take on North Macedonia in Euro 2020’s Group C this afternoon.
Andriy Shevchenko’s side mounted a terrific comeback in their opening game against the Netherlands, battling back from a two-goal deficit, only to have their hearts broken with minutes to spare as Denzel Dumfries scored a late winner. The 3-2 loss will be a bitter pill to swallow, however, their hopes are far from over in what is one of the tournament’s weaker groups.
It does remain an uphill battle for both sides, though, after Austria claimed all three points against North Macedonia. It was the latter’s first-ever match at a major tournament, with national icon Goran Pandev rolling back the years to equalise, only for a late Austrian double to extinguish those hopes.
Nevertheless, the winner tonight still stands a great chance of advancing to the knockout stages, and Ukraine will be favourites to do so, having won the last two meetings between the nations in 2014 and 2015 without conceding a goal.
Follow all the action from Ukraine vs North Macedonia live below:
Coach Angelovski said North Macedonia came to tournament to ‘reach round of 16'
North Macedonia are playing in their first major tournament and managed to hit the net in the first game. Former-Inter Milan striker Goran Pandev got their goal, and he is remarkably older than the country he represents.
North Macedonia beat Germany in March, and one of their key players is Ezgjan Alioski who has been excellent at left-back for Leeds United.
North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski said his side would play without fear in their bid to progress from the group.
He said: “We came to the Euros to reach the round of 16. Whoever wins this match will improve their chances to advance.
“We are not feeling any pressure, we are motivated, and we will play to win.”
Euro 2020: Ukraine vs North Macedonia line-ups
Here are the confirmed line-ups today:
Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov.
North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski; Nikolov, Ademi, Bardhi; Elmas, Pandev, Spirovski.
Ukraine vs North Macedonia
We’re an hour away from the first game of the day when Ukraine take on North Macedonia in Romania’s Arena Națională in Bucharest.
North Macedonia are the lowest ranked team in the tournament but they put up a brave fight in a 3-1 defeat to Austria on Sunday.
Veteran striker Goran Pandev scored the goal - their first at a major tournament - nearly 20 years after his first appearance for the nation.
Meanwhile, Ukraine were involved in a thrilling match against the Netherlands. Andriy Shevchenko’s side came from two goals down to equalise, but conceded a late goal in a 3-2 defeat.
Both sides will be desperate for points as they look to kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign.
We’ll have every goal, miss and piece of the action live here.
Shevchenko: ‘Being clinical is key'
Ukraine’s 3-2 defeat against the Netherlands was a feast of attacking football when both teams seemed to agree on avoiding central midfield.
Andriy Yarmolenko scored an incredible goal to kickstart the Ukraine fightback, but Denzil Dumfries’ late winner leaves them needing victory today in Bucharest.
They play entertaining football under Shevchenko, and keep an eye out for Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko playing in his natural midfield role next to Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Shevchenko said: “First of all, we need to play our best game.
“We have our worked-out playing pattern and much will depend on our midfield - how they will move and how they will move the ball, the speed and precision of their passes.
“We are a team that loves to attack. Being clinical will be the key tomorrow.”
Ukraine v North Macedonia: Yarmolenko hoping to add more goals
Ukraine have a quality goal-getter of their own in the form of Andriy Yarmolenko.
The 31-year-old scored a sensational goal against the Netherlands, and has tallied a remarkable 41 goals in 95 appearances for his national team.
Can he add to his record today? Ukraine take on North Macedonia from 2pm BST.
Ukraine v North Macedonia: The legend of Pandev
It was pretty fitting that 37-year-old Goran Pandev’s goal for North Macedonia against Austria was his nation’s first in a major tournament – he would become the oldest player to score in consecutive matches at the same European Championship if he can find the net against Ukraine.
The talisman has scored 20 more goals than any other player for North Macedonia.
Euro 2020: Austria leave it late to clinch hard-fought victory over North Macedonia
Ahead their second match of Euro 2020, lets get a reminder of how North Macedonia fared in their major tournament bow against Austria...
Austria struck twice late on to ensure North Macedonia’s debut at a major tournament ended in a spirited 3-1 defeat in Romania.
Igor Angelovski’s side broke new ground by qualifying for Euro 2020 after a play-off win over Georgia last November.
And, having gone behind to Stefan Lainer’s impressive finish, North Macedonia equalised in the first half when 37-year-old striker Goran Pandev became the European Championship’s second oldest goalscorer.
Austria leave it late to clinch hard-fought victory over North Macedonia at Euro 2020
Austrians secured their first ever win at a European Championship
Netherlands edge Ukraine in frantic Group C opener at Euro 2020
How did Ukraine do in their opening fixture of Euro 2020? Well....
There has been little conviction in Frank de Boer, and a mountain of question marks against the defensive capabilities of his Netherlands team.
The evidence for why that has been the case was presented in their Group C opener against Ukraine that was exceptionally entertaining, but witnessed them swing from total control to collapse to ‘Thank God for Denzel Dumfries’.
A 3-2 victory kickstarted Netherlands’ European Championships crusade, but there was a greater sense of turbulence than triumph.
Netherlands edge Ukraine in frantic Group C opener at Euro 2020
Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine: Hosts threw away a two-goal lead before securing a late win in Amsterdam
Euro 2020 agenda: 17 June
What is on the menu today then?
Up first, we’re going to Group C for Ukraine versus North Macedonia at 2pm BST. Both teams lost their opening fixture to the Netherlands and Austria respectively, and each side will fancy their chances of nicking all three points at the Arena Națională in Bucharest.
After that, Denmark face Belgium at 5pm BST in what will be Denmark’s first match since Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland last Saturday. The Red Devils will be eyeing a second successive win after they defeated Russia 3-0 to open Group B.
For the late kick off, we return to Group C for the Netherlands against Austria where both teams sit on three points.
Sounds good to me.
Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of the day’s games...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies