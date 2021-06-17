Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

The second round of matches in each group stage at Euro 2020 could prove far more intense and unpredictable, as sides recognise they must pick up positive results if they want to make the last 16.

That will likely be the case here as Ukraine face North Macedonia, with both nations having been defeated in their opening fixtures - Ukraine losing out to Netherlands in a crazy five-goal encounter, while Goran Pandev’s goal wasn’t enough to prevent North Macedonia losing to Austria.

With the best four sides who finish third in the group stage progressing to the knock-outs, three points might well be enough - so there’s huge motivation for both countries here to go full-throttle for the victory.

Ukraine have only ever won once at the European Championships finals 1988, at which time they were still part of the Soviet Union - that lone victory coming back in 2012. They have yet to reach the knock-out phase as a result, while North Macedonia are playing their first men’s major finals since being part of the former nation Yugoslavia.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 2pm BST on Thursday, 17 June in Bucharest.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV, with a live stream available on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Oleksandr Zubkov came off early in Ukraine’s defeat to Netherlands and he’s unlikely to recover in time to feature here. The big question for Andriy Shevchenko will be whether to push forward Oleksandr Zinchenko into the forward line or to start Marlos, after his ineffective showing last time out led to the sub being subbed off. There could also be a change in goal after Georhiy Bushchan’s second-half errors.

Ilija Nestorovski is out injured for North Macedonia. Any changes they make to the line-up from their first clash would be a surprise, as they went with their strongest XI.

Predicted line-ups

UKR - Trubin; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Malinovskiy, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zinchenko

MKD - Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu; Nikolov, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Alioski; Pandev, Trajkovski

Odds

Ukraine - 5/7

Draw - 29/10

North Macedonia - 27/5

Prediction

Ukraine to find a more resolute defensive performance and pick up a potentially priceless victory. 2-1 to Ukraine.