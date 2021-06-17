Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Ukraine will hope Andriy Yarmolenko and Co can fire for more than five minutes this time, as they face North Macedonia in their second Group C game.

Andriy Shevchenko’s team looked impressive in short bursts against Netherlands, but ultimately it proved too little due to defensive and goalkeeping errors, as the Dutch won 3-2 in the opener.

North Macedonia battled gamely against Austria before going down 3-1 in their own first match, so it’s all hands to the pump now for them if they want to reach the last 16 - they really need a positive result here.

Goran Pandev added to his national hero status in that first game, the captain scoring to increase his tally as the nation’s all-time top scorer.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 2pm BST on Thursday, 17 June in Bucharest.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV, with a live stream available on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Oleksandr Zubkov came off early in Ukraine’s defeat to Netherlands and he’s unlikely to recover in time to feature here. The big question for Andriy Shevchenko will be whether to push forward Oleksandr Zinchenko into the forward line or to start Marlos, after his ineffective showing last time out led to the sub being subbed off. There could also be a change in goal after Georhiy Bushchan’s second-half errors.

Ilija Nestorovski is out injured for North Macedonia. Any changes they make to the line-up from their first clash would be a surprise, as they went with their strongest XI.

Predicted line-ups

UKR - Trubin; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Malinovskiy, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zinchenko

MKD - Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu; Nikolov, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Alioski; Pandev, Trajkovski

Odds

Ukraine - 5/7

Draw - 29/10

North Macedonia - 27/5

Prediction

Ukraine to find a more resolute defensive performance and pick up a potentially priceless victory. 2-1 to Ukraine.