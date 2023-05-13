Jump to content

Liveupdated1683992824

Union Berlin vs Freiburg LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadion An der Alten Försterei

Sports Staff
Saturday 13 May 2023 13:30
A general view of Deutsche Bank Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Union Berlin take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683992575

13 May 2023 16:42
1683992015

13 May 2023 16:33
1683991835

Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 4, SC Freiburg 2.

13 May 2023 16:30
1683991668

13 May 2023 16:27
1683991648

Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 4, SC Freiburg 2.

13 May 2023 16:27
1683991631

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

13 May 2023 16:27
1683991617

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

13 May 2023 16:26
1683991548

Delay in match because of an injury Diogo Leite (1. FC Union Berlin).

13 May 2023 16:25
1683991488

Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13 May 2023 16:24
1683991485

Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg).

13 May 2023 16:24

