Liveupdated1685204283

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadion An der Alten Försterei

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the Stadion im Borussia-Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Union Berlin take on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685204225

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

27 May 2023 17:17
1685202914

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

27 May 2023 16:55
1685202186

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

27 May 2023 16:43
1685201064

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

27 May 2023 16:24
1685201049

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 1, SV Werder Bremen 0.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685201042

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 1, SV Werder Bremen 0.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685200969

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Niklas Stark.

27 May 2023 16:22
1685200968

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

Attempt blocked. Sheraldo Becker (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rani Khedira.

27 May 2023 16:22
1685200921

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

Attempt missed. Sven Michel (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josip Juranovic.

27 May 2023 16:22
1685200852

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen

Attempt missed. Marvin Ducksch (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Bittencourt.

27 May 2023 16:20

