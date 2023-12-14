Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool LIVE: Europa League team news, line ups and more tonight
Liverpool might have already qualified in top spot for the Europa League knockout stages, but will want to maintain momentum against Union Saint-Gilloise.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will qualify directly into the last 16 of the second-tier continental competition regardless of their result in Belgium, but will want to maintain momentum with a winning finish after moving to the top of the Premier League last weekend.
Mohamed Salah netted his 200th club goal at the weekend, but might find himself rested for the trip to Belgium, with the Reds also preparing for the visit of Manchester United on Sunday.
Union Saint-Gilloise however, still have an outside chance of progressing to the knockout round play-offs, but are reliant on Toulouse taking no points from their trip to bottom-placed LASK and overturning a goal difference disadvantage.
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of Union Saint Gilloise vs Liverpool in the Europa League.
The Reds have already qualified in the top spot, so may use the match to give a much-needed rest ahead of the congested festive fixture schedule, but we will know when the team news comes out.
Stay tuned for all the build up to the match.
