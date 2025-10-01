Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Is Union SG vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash

Everything you need to know about the Champions League fixture

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 01 October 2025 05:54 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Why Nick Woltemade Is PERFECT For Newcastle

Newcastle travel to Union SG looking to get off the mark in this Champions League campaign - and bounce back from a heartbreaking domestic loss at the weekend.

The Magpies led 1-0 against title-chasing Arsenal until the 84th minute at St James’ Park, with Gabriel’s winner at the 90+6 minute mark condemning them to another last-gasp defeat after Liverpool deployed similar tactics last month.

But a game against reigning Belgian champions Union SG represents a chance for a morale-boosting win, after Eddie Howe’s men acquitted themselves well in their first Champions League fixture, a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Their hosts meanwhile are on a 10-game unbeaten streak and will be hoping to pull off another upset after beating PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in their European opener.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Union SG vs Newcastle?

Union SG vs Newcastle takes place on Wednesday 1 October at Lotto Park, with kickoff at 5.45pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2 and streaming platform discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Union SG will miss Mohammed Fuseini, who has an ankle injury, while Raul Florucz is unavailable through suspension. Kevin Rodriguez is carrying a minor knock but is expected to be fit to play on Wednesday.

Newcastle will be without influential defender Tino Livramento after he fell awkwardly against Arsenal and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with a knee injury. Summer signings Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa remain out of action with ankle and knee injuries respectively, with both not expected to return until after the October international break.

Lewis Hall is a doubt with a knock and Fabian Schar will likely not feature after coming off with a head injury in the defeat by Barcelona.

Predicted line-ups

Union SG XI: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen, Khalaili, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Niang, Ait El Hadj, David, Rodríguez

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in