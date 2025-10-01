Is Union SG vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle travel to Union SG looking to get off the mark in this Champions League campaign - and bounce back from a heartbreaking domestic loss at the weekend.

The Magpies led 1-0 against title-chasing Arsenal until the 84th minute at St James’ Park, with Gabriel’s winner at the 90+6 minute mark condemning them to another last-gasp defeat after Liverpool deployed similar tactics last month.

But a game against reigning Belgian champions Union SG represents a chance for a morale-boosting win, after Eddie Howe’s men acquitted themselves well in their first Champions League fixture, a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Their hosts meanwhile are on a 10-game unbeaten streak and will be hoping to pull off another upset after beating PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in their European opener.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Union SG vs Newcastle?

Union SG vs Newcastle takes place on Wednesday 1 October at Lotto Park, with kickoff at 5.45pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2 and streaming platform discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Union SG will miss Mohammed Fuseini, who has an ankle injury, while Raul Florucz is unavailable through suspension. Kevin Rodriguez is carrying a minor knock but is expected to be fit to play on Wednesday.

Newcastle will be without influential defender Tino Livramento after he fell awkwardly against Arsenal and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with a knee injury. Summer signings Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa remain out of action with ankle and knee injuries respectively, with both not expected to return until after the October international break.

Lewis Hall is a doubt with a knock and Fabian Schar will likely not feature after coming off with a head injury in the defeat by Barcelona.

Predicted line-ups

Union SG XI: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen, Khalaili, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Niang, Ait El Hadj, David, Rodríguez

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon