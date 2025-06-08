Trailblazing Premier League referee Uriah Rennie dies aged 65

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uriah Rennie, the first black Premier League referee, has died at the age of 65.

The Jamaica-born official grew up in Sheffield and oversaw more than 300 top-flight matches starting with his breakthrough appointment as Derby hosted Wimbledon in August 1997. The game was, however, abandoned to due floodlight failure.

The Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association posted on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie.

“Uriah made history as the Premier League’s first black referee, officiating over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008. He broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come.

“Our thoughts are with Uriah’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Rennie became a FIFA-listed referee in 2000 and joined the select group of professionals one year later.

He told BBC News in April how, while on holiday in Turkey last year, he felt severe pain in his back and doctors discovered he had an inoperable neurological condition that left him wheelchair-bound.

“I spent a month laid on my back and another four months sitting in bed,” he said.

“They kept me in hospital until February, they found a nodule pushing on my spine and it was a rare neurological condition so it’s not something they can operate on.”

Former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker Stan Collymore posted on X: “Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of referee Uriah Rennie. A pioneer, trailblazer and a bloody good ref. Rest in peace, ref.”

Rennie had been the honorary president of Sheffield side Hallam FC at the time of his death while both Sheffield United and Wednesday also paid tribute to the referee, saying the clubs’ “thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”