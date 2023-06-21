Joe Biden, Taylor Swift and star-studded cast name US Women’s World Cup squad

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion were among a star-studded cast of names to announce the United States’ Women’s World Cup squad as the defending champions revealed the 23 players who will look to win a third tournament in a row this summer.

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup after being included in head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s squad, while key players such as Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle also return from their group that won the US’s fourth World Cup in France four years ago.

But the US saved their biggest surprise for their announcement video, with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden featuring alongside some of the biggest names from sports and entertainment, including Blake Lively, Shaquille O’Neal and Lil Wayne.

“From lifting trophies to fighting for gender equity, these women have been a source of inspiration for Americans of all ages,” President Biden said in the opening of the eight-minute video.

While Morgan, 33, and Rapinoe, 37, bring plenty of tournament-winning experience to the US side, Andonovski’s squad features 14 players who will be appearing at the World Cup for the first time.

Among them are 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson and 21-year-old Trinity Rodman, while the uncapped Savannah DeMelo is also included in the squad. The US will be without the experienced captain Becky Sauerbrunn due to injury, as well as star forward Mallory Swanson.

The United States are four-time winners of the World Cup and remain favourites ahead of this summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The defending champions face the Netherlands, who they defeated in the 2019 final, Portugal and Vietnam in Group E.

United States Women’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)