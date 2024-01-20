Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and his team-mates walked off the pitch during the first half of their 3-2 Serie A win at Udinese on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old France international left the action shortly after his team had taken the lead, apparently indicating to referee Fabio Maresca that he had heard racist abuse from the crowd at the Stadio Friuli.

Maignan was followed by the other Milan players – shortly after Ruben Loftus-Cheek had given them a 31st-minute lead – but they returned to the pitch and play resumed about 10 minutes later.

After the match, AC Milan posted on X: “There is absolutely no place in our game for racism: we are appalled. We are with you, Mike.”

Former England striker Ian Wright wrote on X: “Solidarity from the rest of the team. Keep walking off!! We did ‘playing through it’ and nothing has changed. Points deductions needed, the fines are pointless.”

Following the resuming of play, Udinese hit back through Lazar Samardzic before the interval and substitute Florian Thauvin gave them a second-half lead. Luka Jovic then headed a late equaliser for Milan and substitute Noah Okafor won the game with a goal in stoppage time.