Valencia and Levante fixtures postponed following deadly fire in Spanish city

League fixtures involving Valencia and Levante have been postponed this weekend following a deadly fire in the Spanish city.

Both clubs requested not to play after a huge fire engulfed two residential tower blocks in the city centre on Thursday evening.

Local authorities have said at least four people were killed.

Around 19 people are reported missing, while 13 people were injured.

Valencia, eighth in LaLiga, were scheduled to play away at Granada on Saturday with second-tier Levante due to host Andorra.

Valencia confimed in a statement that its request to postpone this weekend’s match had been accepted by all parties and said its men’s, women’s and academy teams held a minute’s silence before training on Friday in memory of the victims.

The club said: “Valencia CF are devastated by the terrible fire that occured this Thursday on Avenida Maestro Rodrigo, in the Campanar neighbourhood of Valencia, and wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. We would also like to publicly thank the emergency services for their commendable work.

“In line with the three days of mourning declared in the Valencian region, Valencia CF will fly flags at half-mast at our facilities. We also offer our help to institutions and emergency services for any need that they may have.”

LaLiga confirmed a minute’s silence will be observed before all fixtures this weekend in memory of the victims following the deadly blaze.

The Spanish women’s team will also hold a minute’s silence before facing the Netherlands in their Nations League semi-final on Friday night.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez posted on the X platform saying he was “shocked by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia“ adding that he had offered the city “all the help that is necessary.”

The local government in Valencia have declared three days of mourning.