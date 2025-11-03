Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence apologised for snubbing Spurs fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed that Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence have apologised for their conduct following Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

The pair drew attention after the final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when they ignored Frank’s instruction to applaud the home supporters, who were booing the team.

Instead, stand-in captain Van de Ven and Spence headed directly down the tunnel, leaving their coach looking on.

However, ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Copenhagen, the 52-year-old manager stated the issue is now considered resolved.

The Spurs boss explained: “Micky and Djed came into my office yesterday unprompted and said they want to say sorry for the situation.

“They didn’t want it to look bad or disrespectful and all the kind of perceptions you can get in this media world. So, that was not their intention at all towards me, or the team or the club.

“They were just frustrated with the performance, the loss and the booing during the game.

open image in gallery Micky van de Ven trains ahead of Tuesday night’s game (John Walton/PA)

“We all have a perception and we are very good to have that strongly that, ‘ah that is because whatever, because their mum wasn’t well or they didn’t like the head coach or they were irritated with the performance, or because they lost’. We are very, very good at that but none of us knows.

“That would be my first question to them – how and why? Of course I am happy, because I knew the question would come today, that they were coming in (already).

“It means they care and I think that is very good. They care about the team, the club and in this case me, so happy with that.

“That is very good and we had a good talk about a lot of things, but like everything we will keep it internally.

“Like I said to the players when I said before, it would be very, very, very unusual if I ever throw a player under the bus. We are all humans but I will always protect them.”

open image in gallery Djed Spence in action against Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Spence is a doubt for the visit of Copenhagen after he sat out training on Monday along with Mohammed Kudus, but Frank confirmed they “could and should” feature on Tuesday.

Quizzed on if the matter with Van de Ven and Spence was now closed after both apologised, Frank added: “For me? Ah yeah. 100 per cent (closed).”

Even if Spence and Kudus do recover to face Copenhagen, Tottenham could be without 10 players due to Lucas Bergvall being ruled out with concussion.

Bergvall took a blow to the back of the head from a clearance by Enzo Fernandez in the fourth minute against Chelsea and despite being eager to carry on, Spurs’ medical staff decided otherwise after doing a concussion test.

The Swedish midfielder will now miss the visit of Copenhagen and the home clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

“Djed and Mo got a knock. They could and should be available,” Frank confirmed.

“Lucas got concussion. Big praise to the medical team because it’s a tricky situation to be in.

“Everything is on it so well done to them because the players’ health is the most important thing.

“He’s out for the next two games.”