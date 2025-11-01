Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Tottenham v Chelsea live: Premier League team news and build-up to London derby

Spurs host the Blues in a London derby with Thomas Frank’s side eager to keep pace at the top of the Premier League, while Enzo Maresca’s side aim to rebound after defeat to Sunderland

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 01 November 2025 15:35 GMT
Comments
'We need to learn' - Maresca opens up on lack of discipline at Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur host fierce London rivals Chelsea in an exciting derby battle in the Premier League this evening.

The Blues were stunned last time out in the league by Sunderland, but rebounded nicely in the Carabao Cup to ease past Wolves. Enzo Maresca rested most his starting XI in midweek and recalls his stars to the line-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Frank’s Spurs enter the weekend in third after victory at Everton, but their hopes of silverware were hit by defeat at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup midweek.

Last year’s game saw a comedy of errors in a chaotic 4-3 win for the Blues, who can draw level with their rivals with another win on Saturday night.

Follow all the latest build-up, team news and analysis from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below:

Thomas Frank hails Micky Van de Ven improvement

“My biggest job, together with the coaching staff and all the staff, is to maximise potential at the club, in the team, in every individual player, every staff member,” Frank said on Van de Ven’s potential.

“A fantastic left foot, composed, can pass it short, long, can drive with the ball, and can defend well.

“Now he’s taking the steps up on set pieces, both boxes, and leadership. So, to add to the next level is about consistency, game in, game out, but he’s in a good place..

Micky van de Ven and Tottenham manager Thomas Frank after the 3-0 win at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Micky van de Ven and Tottenham manager Thomas Frank after the 3-0 win at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
Jack Rathborn1 November 2025 15:35

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Good afternoon and welcome to Independent Sport’s live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea.

This fixture is always exciting and last year’s contest produced a chaotic 4-3 win for the Blues.

Thomas Frank’s side sit above Enzo Maresca’s world champions in the Premier League table though, with a home win required to keep pace with leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea will hope to bounce back from a shock home loss to Sunderland, having already refound their form at Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

While Spurs will hope to return to winning ways here after a midweek defeat at Newcastle in the cup. Follow for all the latest updates, team news and more.

Jack Rathborn1 November 2025 15:25

