Why is there no VAR in the FA Cup third round?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FA Cup is set to continue as the 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition at the third round stage.

But fans of sides in the English top tier will notice a difference in their fixtures, with the video assistant referee (VAR) system not in use.

Introduced to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, protracted reviews and VAR decisions have become commonplace within fixtures in the division.

English football’s flagship club competition has previously only had VAR in operation at fixtures hosted at Premier League grounds or Wembley due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.

But the organisers of the FA Cup have confirmed a different approach in this edition of the tournament.

The extra officials and accompanying technology will only be in place from the fifth round onwards, meaning that all games in rounds three and four will have no VAR regardless of the venue at which they are hosted.

The FA said in a statement: “This decision ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.”

FA Cup remaining round dates

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025