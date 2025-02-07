Manchester United v Leicester LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Amorim considers Dorgu and Heaven debuts
Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd are struggling in the league and need a boost as they take on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup
Manchester United play host to Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round when the two sides clash at Old Trafford this evening.
Ruben Amorim’s team are in need of a momentum boost following a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League which leaves them languishing in the bottom half of the table. The Red Devils defeated Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the previous round of this competition and, coupled with some strong performances in Europe, the cups still offer a chance of silverware this year.
The game offers Leicester a breather from the Premier League relegation fight and a chance for a confidence-boosting result. The Foxes have lost to United twice already this season – in the Premier League and Carabao Cup – but their former interim boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy, would surely relish beating them at Old Trafford tonight.
Van Nistelrooy returns to Old Trafford to face successor Amorim
There is of course the slightly awkward sub-plot to this game, that Ruben Amorim chose not to keep Ruud van Nistelrooy on at United after taking charge.
The popular former striker returned to Old Trafford in the summer as an assistant coach and stepped in as caretaker manager after Erik ten Hag was sacked in late October.
Van Nistelrooy oversaw three wins and a draw before handing over to new boss Amorim, who decided to bring his own coaching staff rather than retain the United fan favourite.
The Dutchman had wanted to stay and was swiftly appointed manager at Leicester City.
Ruben Amorim and Manchester United are in need of a positive result. The Red Devils have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and are in disarray in the Premier League, leaving the Europa League and the FA Cup as their only chances of picking up silverware this season.
United’s penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the previous round was a confidence boost for Amorim’s shaky side but back-to-back defeats in the league has left them on unsteady footing ahead of this potentially tricky tie. Marcus Rashford has been sent away to Aston Villa and, with the remaining forwards all struggling for goals, Amorim may need to come up with a creative solution to secure the win.
But Leicester are in poor form too. They won just once in four matches since a 6-2 demolition of QPR in the previous round and shipping four goals against Everton last time out leaves Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side in a vulnerable position.
