Manchester United play host to Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round when the two sides clash at Old Trafford this evening.

Ruben Amorim’s team are in need of a momentum boost following a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League which leaves them languishing in the bottom half of the table. The Red Devils defeated Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the previous round of this competition and, coupled with some strong performances in Europe, the cups still offer a chance of silverware this year.

The game offers Leicester a breather from the Premier League relegation fight and a chance for a confidence-boosting result. The Foxes have lost to United twice already this season – in the Premier League and Carabao Cup – but their former interim boss, Ruud van Nistelrooy, would surely relish beating them at Old Trafford tonight.

